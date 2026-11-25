New portfolio for AI data centers spans source-grid, power-distribution and cabinet-side applications

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVE Energy showcased its full-scenario energy storage solutions for AI data centers (AIDC) at RE+ 2026 in Las Vegas, alongside emerging all-solid-state and sodium-ion battery technologies. The company also held a product launch during the event, introducing an integrated portfolio designed to address data center power requirements from the source-grid connection through power distribution to cabinet-level backup.

As demand for AI computing capacity accelerates, energy storage is moving beyond auxiliary backup to become an essential part of data center power infrastructure. With AIDC projects advancing toward large-scale deployment, EVE says its portfolio is designed to address needs across the data center power chain. Drawing on experience in power, energy-storage and consumer batteries, together with coordinated development across lithium, sodium and hydrogen technologies, EVE says it can provide both cells and systems for AIDC applications through an integrated offering. Its three-layer architecture covers source-grid, power-distribution and cabinet-side applications, supporting needs from millisecond-scale load smoothing to long-duration energy management.

Three-layer product portfolio makes global debut, addressing AIDC power challenges

At RE+ 2026, EVE placed its AIDC energy storage portfolio at the center of its exhibit, while also showcasing solutions for commercial and industrial, residential and telecommunications applications. Products highlighted at the event included the 20-ft, 5 MWh, 1P S5-1P high-power ESS; a dedicated 315 Ah frequency-regulation cell; the Fortron backup power cabinet; and a high-rate, rack-level BBU+CBU energy storage system. EVE says the portfolio is intended to provide the reliable power infrastructure needed as AIDC deployments scale.

The S5-1P is designed to deliver 5 MWh of energy capacity with 1P power capability in a standard 20-ft container. Its dedicated 315 Ah frequency-regulation cell has a volumetric energy density of 395 Wh/L. The company also reports no lithium plating at the cell interface under 1P charge/discharge and 1.22P frequency-regulation conditions, supporting safety and long service life in high-rate applications.

Designed for transient, high-power loads, the Fortron 6C/10C backup power cabinet supports continuous discharge at up to 10C and can deliver 660 kW for five minutes. It has a 15-year design life and is compatible with uninterruptible power supply (UPS) backup systems and high-voltage direct current (HVDC) applications. Its modular architecture is designed for factory pre-integration and rapid deployment, with layered cell, thermal and fire-safety protections.

At the cabinet side, EVE's rack-level BBU+CBU system is designed to smooth power fluctuations across a 1-millisecond-to-10-second window. The BBU uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) high-power cells in a high-density 3U form factor and supports discharge rates of up to 48C. According to EVE, the LIC hybrid supercapacitor responds in 1 millisecond or less and is rated for more than one million high-rate pulse cycles. The company lists autonomous system response at 2 milliseconds or less, helping maintain stable power delivery as AI computing loads change.

Integrated, full-chain delivery simplifies procurement and operations

Unlike project configurations assembled from multiple vendors, EVE's integrated AIDC energy storage offering is designed to deliver three customer benefits. First, it simplifies procurement through a single-source solution, reducing the need to coordinate multiple cell manufacturers and system integrators while helping shorten project timelines and lower decision-making costs. Second, it provides clearer accountability: battery cells, the battery management system (BMS), system integration, thermal management and fire protection are developed within a coordinated architecture, helping address responsibility gaps that can arise in multi-vendor systems. Third, it reduces operations and maintenance (O&M) complexity through a common technical platform and a single service point of contact, supporting AIDC facilities that operate 24/7 while helping lower lifecycle O&M costs.

EVE says it is committed to building the energy foundation for the AI era through full-scenario AIDC energy storage products and to becoming a trusted global energy partner for AI computing infrastructure. At RE+ 2026, the company presented its solutions to customers in China and international markets as it looks to accelerate AIDC energy storage deployments. Its stated goal is to provide safe, efficient and lower-carbon power support for AI infrastructure worldwide, helping keep computing operations and token generation reliable.

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