Every Sticker Tells a Story: Velo and McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team® Turn Fans' Most Original Motorsport Dreams into McLaren's Mexico City Livery

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo and the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team have spotlighted some of the season's most original fan dreams on their car for the Mexico City Grand Prix, unveiling the 'Livery of Dreams' as a celebration of fan creativity, individuality and self-expression.

Earlier in the season, adult Velo consumers and motorsport enthusiasts from around the world were invited to share their most unique fan wishes. Those contributions have now travelled from social feeds and group chats to the global racing stage, transformed into bespoke sticker artwork across the McLaren car, paddock screens and garage for race weekend.

As well as seeing their dreams brought to life on the car itself, fans behind some of the season's most original submissions lived them for real at the McLaren Technology Centre. This month, they joined McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for unforgettable experiences including a pottery class, matcha-making and surprising a McLaren-loving group chat with voice notes and videos. Watch these moments unfold on Velo's Instagram.

From shared jokes to once-in-a-lifetime ambitions, each sticker tells the story of an individual dream, together transforming parts of the car into a scrapbook of fandom, creativity and imagination:

The 'Livery of Dreams' marks the latest chapter in Velo and the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team's 'Live Your Fandom' campaign, putting fans' individuality at the centre of the story.

However, for one fan, the dream is about to get even bigger. In Mexico, 30-year-old McLaren supporter and aspiring photographer Yasmine will step behind the lens for a once-in-a-lifetime experience with Velo.

Inspired by a love of motorsport inherited from her father and a passion for photography sparked by her mother, Yasmine will be embedded within the McLaren community throughout the weekend, documenting the stories, culture and connections that define fandom in Mexico City. From local experiences to exclusive access with the team, she'll capture the weekend through the eyes of a fan, living her dream fan experience.

Malky Brown, Global Head of Content & Partnerships at BAT, commented: "Every sticker tells the original story of a real fan dream, which is a powerful reminder that fandom isn't one-size-fits-all, it's personal, creative and unique to every fan. Through Live Your Fandom, Velo is helping turn those unique fan stories into unforgettable moments, giving them a place at the heart of the Mexico Grand Prix."

Louise McEwen, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Racing, said: "The Papaya Family is united by a shared passion for all our sport has to offer, and this special livery puts their stories at the heart of the team. By bringing individual ideas together in one collective design, we are celebrating the creativity of our fans on one of the biggest stages in motorsport."

To learn more about the Velo x McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team 'Live Your Fandom' campaign and the 'Livery of Dreams', visit Velo's Instagram and McLaren Racing's website.

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About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 23 Formula 1 world championships, over 200 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across three racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren Mastercard F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Scott Dixon, Felix Rosenqvist and Ryan Hunter-Reay, and F1 Academy with Driver Development Programme members Ella Lloyd and Ella Stevens.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

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