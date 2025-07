Excellence in tight spaces: HUBER+SUHNER launches high performance VITA 67.3 RF interconnect portfolio

HERISAU, Switzerland, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HUBER+SUHNER is proud to introduce an all-new VITA 67.3 interconnect portfolio designed for use with its proprietary solderless MINIBEND® radio frequency (RF) cable termination technology. This new connectivity portfolio is a game-changer for the ever-evolving minimisation needs of the global aerospace and defense markets.

The VITA 67.3 standard enables reliable, high-frequency signal transmission in aerospace and defense applications by standardising blind-mate RF interfaces at the backplane. This helps reduce cable management challenges and enhances system modularity and scalability.

As a proud member of The Open Group's SOSA Consortium and VITA Standards Organization, HUBER+SUHNER has delivered high performance and high reliability connectivity solutions for several decades. MINIBEND® is the driving force behind the aerospace and defense industry's most versatile, low profile flexible cable assembly solutions.

With the launch of the HUBER+SUHNER VITA 67.3 interconnect portfolio, engineers now have access to high performance coaxial cable options featuring the industry's smallest bend radius immediately behind the RF contact, enabling extremely tight routing without sacrificing durability or performance.

Key features and benefits of VITA 67.3

The VITA 67.3 portfolio features NanoRF, SMPM, and SMPS contact offerings, and is available as part of the largest portfolio of cable and connector options for PCB and chassis connectivity.

HUBER+SUHNER is a one-stop shop for RF and fiber optic interconnects designed for maximum survivability in severe environments.

