Fapon to Highlight Local Manufacturing Solutions and Recombinant QC Materials at MEDICA 2026

Comprehensive technology transfer and IVD solutions support localized production and reliable diagnostic material supply.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon, a globally leading life sciences organization, will exhibit at MEDICA 2026 from November 16 to 19 in Düsseldorf, Germany, showcasing its Local Manufacturing Solutions and comprehensive IVD portfolio. Building on its technology expertise and industry experience, Fapon aims to support IVD manufacturers worldwide through full-chain technology transfer, integrated diagnostic solutions and reliable raw material supply, helping partners strengthen local manufacturing capabilities and address evolving regional market needs.

At the exhibition, Fapon will highlight its Local Manufacturing Solutions, covering chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), ELISA, clinical biochemistry, point-of-care testing (POCT) and molecular diagnostics (MDx). Through flexible collaboration models, Fapon provides full-chain technology transfer and localization support, encompassing core raw materials, bulk reagents, custom development, manufacturing and registration support. By combining technical know-how, reagent formulation and manufacturing expertise, Fapon helps partners establish or expand local IVD production capabilities, supporting the journey from assay development to local production and commercialization.

In addition to its localization services, Fapon will showcase its one-stop IVD solutions, integrating IVD raw materials, reagent services and open-system instruments. With capabilities spanning antibody discovery, process development, reagent formulation and customization, Fapon supports diagnostic manufacturers across different stages of product development and manufacturing. One example of Fapon's innovation-driven development capabilities is its blood-based Alzheimer's disease (AD) testing solution, providing raw materials and bulk reagents for key biomarkers including p-tau 217, p-tau 181, Aβ40, Aβ42, GFAP and NfL, to support the development of blood-based AD assays. These integrated capabilities provide flexible technical and product support for partners developing and expanding their diagnostic portfolios.

Another key highlight will be Fapon's recombinant quality control (QC) and calibrator raw materials, developed to support consistent assay performance and reliable supply. Using recombinant expression technology, these materials help mitigate supply variability and biosafety risks associated with natural-source materials while supporting high lot-to-lot consistency.

In application evaluations, RF dilution linearity demonstrated an R² value of 0.9989, while clinical comparison testing showed an R² value of 0.9924, demonstrating strong linearity and correlation in the evaluations conducted. Production batches can be produced at working volumes of 0.8 L, 2 L, 6 L or 60 L in vessels up to 200 L, with batch size set according to customer demand, quarterly production cycles and available inventory supporting dependable supply. Its AEO-certified status and overseas warehouses further strengthen global delivery capabilities. The portfolio covers key diagnostic markers including RF, CRP, CK-MB, HIV/HIV-P24, HBV and ToRCH, supporting clinical biochemistry, CLIA, ELISA and POCT applications.

With 25 years of experience in the IVD industry, more than 1,400 patent applications and partners in over 70 countries and regions, Fapon continues to advance diagnostic innovation and global collaboration. Through its integrated technology capabilities, comprehensive product portfolio and localization-focused services, Fapon is committed to helping partners accelerate diagnostic development and strengthen local IVD manufacturing.

Visitors are welcome to meet the Fapon team at Hall 3, Booth D95 during MEDICA 2026 to explore collaboration opportunities and learn more about its IVD solutions and services.

About Fapon

Fapon, a globally leading life sciences organization, is redefining the R&D paradigm in diagnostics and therapeutics through a cutting-edge "AI-driven + a closed loop of dry and wet experiments" model. This approach significantly accelerates novel biomarker/target discovery and translation. The company has established an integrated business structure that combines AI-powered innovative discovery, one-stop diagnostic solutions and novel therapies. Its products and services cover the full spectrum of health management across the entire lifecycle, accelerating the development of precision medicine.

Follow us on LinkedIn (Fapon) or visit us at https://en.faponbiotech.com/

To schedule a meeting, please contact market@fapon.com.

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