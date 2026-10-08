Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For - Europe 2026 List Revealed

Hilton Worldwide Holdings takes the top spot from DHL Group

AbbVie, DHL Group, Cisco Systems, and Specsavers complete the top five

Siemens Healthineers and Salesforce join the top 10

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fortune unveiled the Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For™ Europe ranking for 2026, highlighting the continent's top employers.

This year's list is a mix of public and private companies, with about half privately held. Women lead six of the 100 companies on the list.

The 100 companies are headquartered in 25 countries, and just over a third are the European operations of large U.S. businesses. Technology (26 companies) is the biggest sector on the list, followed by health care (17) and financial services (15).

The Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For - Europe Top 10 List:

Search the full list here, and for further analysis, see here.

A third of the companies are new to the list. Six newcomers went straight into the top 25: Alshaya Group, Groupe Sii, Kiabi, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Takeda Pharmaceutical and Verisure.

TD Synnex is the list's biggest climber, rising 62 places to No. 32. Pluxee (up 49 places to No. 50), Volkswagen Financial Services (up 43 to No. 47), Trek Bicycle (up 39 to No. 26) and Reitan (up 34 to No. 61) also made big gains.

Grethe Schepers, Lists Director Europe at Fortune, said: "In a year of non-stop disruption, these companies didn't retreat to old formulas; they doubled down on trust. Congratulations to every workplace on our list for proving that a people-first culture is your greatest asset for navigating change."

About the list:

The Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For - Europe is created by Great Place To Work®, based on employee surveys conducted by GPTW and information on workplace programs and strategy provided by companies to GPTW.

Surveys must meet strict requirements for how they are distributed and the percentage of employees who respond to ensure they accurately represent honest feedback from the company's full population.

Rankings take into account the degree of employee presence in Europe and how many countries each company surveyed. While essay responses provide important context for rankings, only survey data can garner a list placement. The full methodology is available here.

About Fortune:

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women, and for exclusive gatherings at Davos and Cannes. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Media Contacts:

Patrick Reilly, Fortune Patrick.Reilly@fortune.com

Naomi Cykiert, Fortune Naomi.cykiert@fortune.com

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