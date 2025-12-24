circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

FP Markets Celebrates 20 Years of Transforming Trading and Looks Ahead to a New Era of Growth

24 dicembre 2025 | 13.03
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SYDNEY, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global multi-asset broker FP Markets proudly marked its twentieth anniversary this year, celebrating two decades of 'Transforming Trading' through innovation, performance-driven technology, and a commitment to placing traders first.

Since its founding in 2005, FP Markets has consistently redefined trading excellence, developing next-generation financial technology, delivering comprehensive trader education, and providing exceptional customer support tailored to a diverse client base.

 

 

In 2025, the broker further solidified its industry-leading position with continued global expansion, a refreshed digital brand identity, multiple product enhancements, and participation in major financial international expos. The past year was also marked with significant achievements as FP Markets received over 20 international acknowledgements, including 'Broker of the Year - Global', 'Most Valuable Broker', and 'Most Reputable Broker'.

Commenting on the company's milestone anniversary, Andria Phiniefs, Global Head of Marketing, stated: "FP Markets pledges to continue pushing boundaries and setting new industry standards, expanding access to markets worldwide while remaining firmly grounded in our values. With innovation and our client-centric focus at the core of everything we do, we are well positioned and ready for our next era of growth."

Looking ahead, FP Markets will be continuing its strategic expansion into new regions and emerging markets with the aim of delivering trading solutions to a broader global audience. The broker also plans to expand its financial technology, tools, and product suite to meet the evolving needs of traders. While fully embracing technological progress, FP Markets remains firmly committed to its customer-centric philosophy, ensuring fintech innovation is complemented by exemplary education and unmatched client support.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851524/FP_Markets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fp-markets-celebrates-20-years-of-transforming-trading-and-looks-ahead-to-a-new-era-of-growth-302649237.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN53500 en US Altro Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Oro, nuovo record storico: superati i 4.400 dollari l'oncia
News to go
Ciclone invernale sull'Italia, settimana di Natale con maltempo e neve
Manovra: "Il Senato approva". Ma Giorgetti discute con Romeo in aula e poi esce - Video
Manovra, la protesta dell'opposizione in Senato: cartelli e opuscoli in Aula - Video
Signorini denuncia Corona, l'arrivo dell'ex re dei paparazzi in procura - Video
News to go
Viminale: "Massima attenzione a sicurezza di eventi e mercatini nelle festività natalizie"
News to go
Natale da record per il settore aereo
Milano-Cortina, Brignone: "Non so cosa riuscirò a fare, ce la sto mettendo tutta" - Video
News to go
Natale 2025, il 41% preferisce regali "fisici": i dati
News to go
Disturbo cognitivo lieve: il 10% evolve in demenza in due anni
Turismo alberghiero tra i pilastri dell'economia italiana
News to go
Natale, 30 milioni di regali indesiderati: un italiano su 5 li rivende


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza