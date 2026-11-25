AI for Your Garden. Waterpark at Home. iGarden is transforming outdoor living through intelligent pool care, water entertainment and its Blue, Green & Energy ecosystem.

LYON, France, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A product at a professional pool trade show attracted an unexpected audience: end consumers. One French YouTuber even traveled to Piscine Global 2026 specifically to try iGarden's Swim Jet.

Having discovered iGarden on social media just a week earlier, he came to experience the Swim Jet X and P Series firsthand. His reaction? "Honestly, it was a lot of fun!"

As a brand of Fairland Group, iGarden unveiled its AI Garden vision at the show, bringing together 25+ innovations across Blue, Green and Energy to connect pool, garden and energy solutions into one integrated outdoor-living ecosystem.

French national swimming champion Stanislas Huille also tried it firsthand, recognizing its potential to bring professional swimming experiences into everyday life.

"Innovation for everyone," he said. "Even small backyard pools could become spaces for fitness and recreation."

What If Your Pool Became a Waterpark?

And that's exactly what iGarden wants to bring to more backyards.

Swim Jet transforms existing pools into spaces for swimming, workouts and entertainment — without renovation.

Combined with synchronized pool lighting and audio, it creates a whole new home waterpark experience.

More pool time means less manual cleaning work. The iGarden Intelligent Pool Cleaning Robot M1-AI & K- AI Series features Bionic AI Dual-Camera Vision, delivering AI Targeted Cleaning in as little as 20 minutes under specified test conditions. With up to 16 hours of runtime and up to 30 days of hands-free care, it makes pool ownership easier.

One Italian partner called iGarden "La Dolce Vita". Pools and gardens become an extension of the living room — for freedom, enjoyment and fun.

One AI Garden. A Whole New Ecosystem.But the possibilities of outdoor living don't stop at the pool.

iGarden is bringing its vision of the industry's first AI Garden ecosystem to life across Blue, Green and Energy — from the intelligent pool care to garden maintenance, energy management and outdoor entertainment.

From outdoor enjoyment to effortless everyday living, AI Garden opens up more ways to enjoy every corner of the outdoor space — making more room for the moments that matter.

Media Contact:

Jingyi Sunsunjingyi@fairlandgroup.com

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