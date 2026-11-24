"Negli ultimi mesi, insieme al mio team, abbiamo tentato di tutto per curare il mio infortunio senza ricorrere a un intervento chirurgico. Dopo alcuni progressi iniziali molto incoraggianti, purtroppo il ginocchio non ha risposto come tutti speravamo; per questo motivo, oggi mi sono sottoposto a un piccolo intervento per migliorare le condizioni della mia bandelletta ileotibiale". Comincia così il messaggio pubblicato sui propri canali social da Jannik Sinner, che oggi si è sottoposto ad un intervento chirurgico al ginocchio destro a Turku.

Over the past few months, together with my team we’ve tried everything to treat my injury without surgery. After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately didn’t respond as we’d all hoped, that’s why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band. I really miss being on court and will now begin my recovery process together with my team. Thank you for all your support. See you soon! ❤️ Jannik