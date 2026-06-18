Ganfeng LiEnergy secures over 30 GWh of project pipeline at SNEC Smart E, to show Full-Scenario Storage Portfolio at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recently concluded SNEC Smart E, Ganfeng LiEnergy — an integrated smart energy solutions provider — secured over 30 GWh in cooperation intentions. On June 23, Ganfeng LiEnergy will showcase its full-scenario energy storage products at Intersolar Europe 2026, covering the complete value chain from cells, modules and packs to system integration, plant development & operation, and battery recycling.

Ganfeng LiEnergy is a subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium (HKSE: 01772), a global lithium ecosystem leader integrating upstream lithium resources development, midstream lithium compounds and lithium metals processing, downstream battery production, and comprehensive recycling. The company provides AC/DC storage solutions, energy storage power plants, solar-plus-storage, and Utility & C&I BESS. Leveraging deep value chain integration and global resource capabilities, Ganfeng LiEnergy has been recognized on BloombergNEF's Global Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer List (Q2 2026), and its battery production base has been designated a Green Factory — reaffirming its high-quality, large-scale delivery capability.

The company's global sales network spans key markets, featuring landmark projects such as the 1 GW/4 GWh grid-forming storage project in Inner Mongolia, China; the energy storage plant in the UK; a solar-plus-storage project in Argentina; an independent storage project in Germany; a commercial and industrial energy storage project in Spain; and a mining-power integration project in Mali.

All Ganfeng global projects are planned, supplied, and operated by GFL BESS LIMITED. Meanwhile, Ganfeng's Sales & Service Offices in Germany, Spain, the United States, Australia, and Canada provide 24/7 service to global customers.

At Intersolar Europe, the center of the showcase is the 6.26 MWh containerized system, built on a modular design with 392 Ah/588 Ah large-format cells. For a 100 MWh site, land use is reduced by 31%, and component count per GWh drops by 47%, enhancing inherent reliability and simplifying O&M. Both CAPEX and OPEX decrease, cutting the levelized cost of storage by over 20%. The system achieves 96.5% energy efficiency and supports flexible 2 h to 8 h configurations, meeting long-duration needs including AIDC applications. Safety is assured through a six-layer protection system, extreme temperature resilience from -40°C to 60°C, and full compliance with international shipping and land transport standards. IEC, GB, UL and CB certifications are in place, with LSFT certification testing underway.

The 314 Ah cell uses cathode lithium replenishment to achieve 15,000 cycles — aligning with solar-plus-storage lifespans — and is in mass delivery for long-service projects, while Ganfeng LiEnergy also provides integrated 120–261 kWh solutions and residential systems for grid-side, peak-shaving, and home energy management.

As demand for reliable, low-carbon energy infrastructure continues to grow worldwide, Ganfeng LiEnergy is expanding its presence across Europe and North America, providing integrated storage solutions that support renewable energy integration, grid resilience and long-term decarbonization goals.

For more information, visit: www.ganfenglithium.com

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