Generac Promotes Niccolò Borracchini to Executive Vice President - International

WAUKESHA, Wis., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the promotion of Niccolò Borracchini to Executive Vice President – International, leading the Generac and Pramac-branded business outside the U.S. and Canada, effective immediately. In his new role, Borracchini will report directly to Aaron Jagdfeld as a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

Borracchini's promotion follows the retirement of Paolo Campinoti from his executive leadership role, effective July 1, 2026, after more than 30 years of distinguished service to the Pramac Group. Campinoti joined Pramac in 1993 and most recently served as Executive Vice President – International since Generac's acquisition of Pramac in 2016, while concurrently serving as CEO of the Pramac Group. Campinoti will continue to support the business providing strategic counsel tied to the continued growth of Generac's International Commercial and Industrial business.

"Paolo joined Pramac in 1993 and spent more than three decades transforming it from a local Italian company into a globally recognized power generation brand with a presence across EMEA, APAC and LATAM," said Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He built the commercial relationships and international brand that define our Pramac business today, and we are fortunate that his expertise will continue to benefit Generac as he transitions into a consulting and advisory role as President - International Development for the company."

Borracchini has served within the Pramac organization since 2015, initially as Corporate General Manager. Following Generac's acquisition of Pramac in 2016, he played a central role in supporting the integration and international expansion of the Group outside the United States and Canada, taking on increasing leadership responsibility for all international support functions and commercial areas of the business. He was appointed Senior Vice President – International in 2024.

"I'm honored to step into this expanded role and to have the opportunity to build on the exceptional foundation that Paolo has created over more than three decades," said Borracchini. "I look forward to working with our international teams to continue to grow Generac's international presence globally, strengthen our customer relationships and deliver on our shared mission to Power a Smarter World."

Prior to joining Pramac, Borracchini worked in private equity at MPVenture and later at Emisys Capital, focusing on mid-market investments across industrials, consumer and media sectors. He holds a Master of Science in Management and a Bachelor of Economics and Business Administration from the University of Siena, both magna cum laude. He spent a year of his Erasmus program at the WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management in Germany. Since 2024, he has served as a Board Member and Vice President of the ITS Energia e Ambiente Foundation in Italy.

About Generac

Generac is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, commercial, data center, telecom, rental and industrial markets. The Company's broad portfolio of energy technology offerings for homes and businesses enables its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and innovative energy solutions.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Generac Holdings Inc. or its employees, may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Generac's current expectations and projections relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "confident," "may," "should," "can have," "likely," "future," "optimistic" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Generac believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Generac's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward- looking statements, including:

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, Generac's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in Generac's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), particularly in the Risk Factors section of the Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Generac in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Generac undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT: CorporateCommunications@generac.com

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