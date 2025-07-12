Global Youth Witness Chinese-Style Modernization in Guizhou

GUIYANG, China, July 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Discover Guizhou: From July 2 to 6, 2025, the Tsinghua Global Youth Dialogue took place in Guizhou, bringing together 22 exceptional youth representatives from 14 countries and regions.

Under the theme "Opportune China, Youth Talks: Insights into Chinese Modernization from Guizhou Practice," participants engaged in a series of cultural, technological, and ecological experiences designed to showcase China's unique path to modernization.

Guizhou, often called the "Mountain Park Province," is known for its rich ethnic diversity and stunning natural scenery. Delegates visited the famous Huangguoshu Waterfall, Asia's largest, where many expressed admiration for the province's commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental protection. "Here, you can truly feel the harmony between humans and nature," said Nhial Deng, a young participant from Kenya. "China has shown that rapid development does not mean sacrificing culture or the environment."

The dialogue also highlighted Guizhou's strides in technological innovation. In Gui'an New Area, Guizhou, participants experienced green transportation firsthand by riding self-driving minibuses, a symbol of China's push towards smart, sustainable urban development. Ignacio, an environmental organizer from Latin America, noted, "China is making significant progress in addressing climate change through technology, which is crucial for the planet's future."

Cultural heritage was another focal point. At the "Xiu Li Tao" intangible cultural heritage market in Kaili City, international youth donned traditional ethnic costumes and took part in the lively "Village Runway Show." The event celebrates local crafts such as batik, Miao embroidery, and wood carving, blending tradition with contemporary expression. Nadhira, a sustainability manager from Indonesia, reflected, "Traditional culture is alive here, passed down and innovated by young people. This is a powerful example for the world."

Technological achievements were further showcased at the Bailin River Guizhou Bridge Technology Museum, where digital twin technology and BIM modeling illustrate the province's infrastructure advancements. The "Red Banderole" museum offered an immersive digital experience of China's revolutionary history through holograms and virtual reality.

Cypriot youth delegate Fyodor Dmitrenko remarked, "Guizhou's transformation from a less developed region to a digital economy leader exemplifies how modernization can be inclusive and people-centred."

As their journey in Guizhou concludes, the international youth depart with newfound insights into Chinese-style modernization, sharing the previously unseen charm of the province with every corner of the globe.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729894/video.mp4

