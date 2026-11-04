Goldie & Frenchie Surpass 1.5 Billion Views, Emerging as Two of the World's Most Popular AI Characters

Created by DogPack, the viral AI dog duo is represented by Hollywood talent agency WME and has collaborated with Warner Bros., Simon & Schuster, and leading pet influencers worldwide.

MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldie & Frenchie, the AI-generated canine duo created by global pet technology company DogPack, have surpassed 1.5 billion cumulative views across social media, establishing themselves among the world's most recognizable AI-powered entertainment characters.

What began as a creative experiment to promote the DogPack app has evolved into a rapidly growing entertainment property, attracting millions of viewers worldwide and drawing the attention of some of the biggest names in entertainment, publishing, and social media.

The duo, featuring Goldie, a lovable and thoughtful Golden Retriever, and Frenchie, his quick-witted and outspoken French Bulldog co-host, first gained popularity through their humorous "Pawdcast" videos, offering a dog's perspective on human behavior, relationships, and everyday life.

Their content has since expanded to include celebrity-style interviews, collaborations with prominent pet influencers, emotional storytelling, and heartwarming features highlighting rescue dogs and animal welfare.

From Viral Social Media Sensation to Hollywood Representation

Goldie & Frenchie's extraordinary rise has attracted the attention of Hollywood's entertainment industry.

The duo is represented by WME (William Morris Endeavor), one of the world's leading talent agencies, opening opportunities for expansion into television, branded entertainment, licensing, merchandising, and other media formats.

Their growing influence has also led to collaborations with major entertainment and publishing companies, including Warner Bros. and Simon & Schuster.

In one notable collaboration, Goldie & Frenchie partnered with Warner Bros. and the filmmakers of The End of Oak Street, creating a special interview with Starbuck, a canine character from the movie. The campaign demonstrated how AI-generated entertainment personalities can participate in major studio marketing initiatives, with directors and producers beginning to appreciate the power in AI.

The duo has additionally collaborated with some of social media's most recognizable pet influencers, bringing established animal personalities into their imaginative AI-generated world and introducing their content to new audiences.

These collaborations highlight the growing commercial potential of original AI characters as recognizable entertainment properties capable of connecting with audiences across multiple industries.

More Than Entertainment: Giving Dogs a Voice

While humor initially fueled Goldie & Frenchie's popularity, their creators have increasingly used the characters to tell stories that celebrate the bond between humans and animals.

Through heartfelt episodes highlighting rescue dogs, overcoming adversity, and the emotional impact of pet companionship, Goldie & Frenchie have demonstrated how AI-assisted storytelling can deliver meaningful messages alongside entertainment.

"Goldie & Frenchie started as two dogs making jokes about their owners, and somehow turned into characters that people around the world genuinely connect with," said Dov Punski, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of DogPack. "Reaching 1.5 billion views is an incredible milestone, but what's most exciting is seeing how far these characters can go. Whether we're collaborating with major entertainment companies or telling the story of a rescue dog looking for a home, our goal is to create content that makes people laugh, feel something, and connect through their love of dogs."

The Future of AI-Powered Entertainment

Goldie & Frenchie's success reflects the emergence of a new category of digital entertainment, where original fictional characters can develop recognizable personalities, devoted audiences, and commercial opportunities without being limited to traditional production formats.

Although the characters are brought to life using generative AI technology, their personalities, scripts, creative direction, and storytelling are developed by DogPack's creative team.

With more than 1.5 billion cumulative views, representation by WME, and a growing portfolio of high-profile collaborations, Goldie & Frenchie are exploring opportunities to expand their presence beyond social media through new entertainment formats, partnerships, and consumer products.

About Goldie & Frenchie

Goldie & Frenchie are AI-generated entertainment characters created by DogPack. Featuring a Golden Retriever and French Bulldog hosting the popular "Pawdcast," the duo combines comedy, emotional storytelling, and imaginative interviews to entertain dog lovers worldwide.

Their content has accumulated over 1.5 billion views across social media, and the characters are represented by WME. Their collaborations span major entertainment companies, publishers, and leading pet influencers.

About DogPack

DogPack is a global social networking and pet lifestyle platform dedicated to connecting dog owners and enriching the lives of dogs everywhere. The platform helps more than 2.5 million dog owners discover dog-friendly parks, connect with their local communities, shop for pet products, and access services tailored to their pets.

Founded in Montreal, Canada, DogPack is also the creator of Goldie & Frenchie, combining technology, community, and entertainment to build a global ecosystem for dog lovers.

For more information, visit www.dogpackapp.com or contact Founder Dov Punski at dov@dogpackapp.com.

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