Hanwha Power Obtains ABS Approval in Principle for 22,000 CBM LNG Bunkering Vessel Concept Design

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Power announced on September 15 that it has obtained Approval in Principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for the concept design of a 22,000-cubic-meter LNG bunkering vessel at GASTECH 2026, the world's largest gas and energy exhibition, held in Bangkok, Thailand.

At GASTECH 2026, Hanwha Power operated a joint booth with major marine and energy affiliates, including Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Engines, showcasing comprehensive marine solutions from eco-friendly vessel transitions and propulsion systems to marine equipment and related technologies.

The certificate presentation ceremony was held on September 15 local time, attended by Hanwha Power Marine Solution Business Division Head Hoon-min Kim, Vice President Jong-kyu Hwang, who oversees Technical Solutions, and key ABS representatives.

With this AiP, Hanwha Power has completed its lineup of medium- and large-scale LNG bunkering vessels, ranging from 7,500 to 22,000 CBM.

A key feature is the design's LNG-ammonia multi-cargo capability, enabling transport of both LNG and ammonia, an emerging next-generation clean fuel. The design incorporates high-manganese steel cargo containment technology, Mc-CⓇ, allowing adaptation to future alternative fuels with minimal modifications, providing shipowners greater long-term flexibility and competitiveness.

Given bunkering vessels' coastal operating profile, Hanwha Power applied a hybrid electric propulsion system integrating Onshore Power Supply (OPS) with an Energy Storage System (ESS). This minimizes harmful emissions while berthed or operating in coastal areas, while improving operational efficiency and economic performance.

Hanwha Power also incorporated Group core technologies, including dual-fuel generator sets, ESS, Electrical Power System integration, Integrated Automation System, and Cargo Handling System. By integrating these, the company aims to maximize competitiveness and synergies of its integrated Engineering and Procurement (EP) package.

"This ABS AiP marks another important milestone demonstrating Hanwha Power's technological reliability and commercial viability in the global eco-friendly vessel market," said Hoon-min Kim, Head of Hanwha Power's Marine Solution Business Division. "Building on Hanwha Group's differentiated clean-technology capabilities, we will continue to provide global shipowners with optimized integrated solutions for the transition to more sustainable marine transportation."

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