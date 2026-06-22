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Hisense Showcases "Innovating a Brighter Life" Message at FIFA World Cup 2026™

22 giugno 2026 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is bringing its vision of "Innovating a Brighter Life" to football fans around the world through its pitch-side LED messages at FIFA World Cup 2026TM.

Displayed throughout tournament matches and seen by millions in stadiums and billions watching worldwide, the messages showcase Hisense's commitment to creating technologies that enrich everyday life. Among the most prominent messages are "Innovating a Brighter Life" and "The Origin of RGB MiniLED TV," reinforcing the company's brand vision and leadership in next-generation display innovation.

As the world's biggest football tournament unfolds, Hisense is spotlighting its flagship UXS RGB MiniLED TV, powered by breakthrough RGB MiniLED technology that delivers exceptional color accuracy, brightness, and contrast. Designed to bring fans closer to every moment on the pitch, the UXS RGB MiniLED TV creates a more immersive and lifelike viewing experience for sports, entertainment, and gaming.

Alongside its television innovations, Hisense is also showcasing its broader smart living ecosystem. The message "Hisense Laser TV, Global No.1" highlights the award-winning L9Q Laser TV, delivering an ultra-large-screen viewing experience that brings the atmosphere of the stadium into the home. "Hisense Fridge, Smart Cooling, Fresh Living" reflects the innovation behind the PureFlat Smart Series Refrigerator, designed to help keep food fresher for longer and support modern family lifestyles. Meanwhile, "Hisense Aircon, Better Air, Hisense Care" showcases the Air Master Air Conditioner, which delivers intelligent climate control and enhanced indoor comfort through advanced air management technologies.

Together, these flagship innovations reflect how Hisense continues to connect technological advancement with real-life experiences across display, entertainment, and smart home living. Through its FIFA World Cup 2026TM pitch-side presence, Hisense is bringing "Innovating a Brighter Life" to audiences worldwide, showcasing how meaningful innovation can enhance the way people watch, live, and connect.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-showcases-innovating-a-brighter-life-message-at-fifa-world-cup-2026-302806185.html

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