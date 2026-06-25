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HiTHIUM and Turbo Energy deploy AI-driven energy infrastructure platform across 15 industrial facilities in Europe

25 giugno 2026 | 11.05
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiTHIUM, a global leader in battery energy storage technology, today announced the first project in its strategic partnership with Turbo Energy, S.A. (Nasdaq: TURB), a global integrator of AI-driven solar and energy storage solutions, and intelligent energy management systems. The project was disclosed at a joint presentation at the Intersolar Europe trade fair. HiTHIUM and Turbo Energy are cooperating on a large-scale deployment of battery energy storage systems (BESS), with a total project capacity of 366MWh across 15 industrial facilities belonging to a major European industrial group. 21 HiTHIUM containers, each with 6.25MWh capacity, have been delivered thus far. Powered by HiTHIUM's 4-hour 1175Ah LFP batteries, the containers feature Turbo Energy's AI-driven optimization platform integrated for the first time into the battery systems.

The incorporation of Turbo Energy's energy management software and AI expertise into HiTHIUM's advanced BESS products is a key element of the two companies' strategic partnership, launched in 2025. Their collaboration enables large-scale commercial and industrial projects to deploy intelligent, software-defined energy storage infrastructure.

New, holistic energy model offers greater efficiency and stability to electro-intensive industries

This advanced, scalable integration of BESS, AI, and EMS optimization architecture with that of clean power generation addresses urgent pressure faced by European electro-intensive industries. Given factors like rising operational costs, energy volatility, and grid instability, large-scale commercial and industrial enterprises in Europe need more efficient energy models that allow for integrated execution capabilities across all the hardware and software of their energy systems.

As this new 15-facility industrial project demonstrates, Turbo Energy and HiTHIUM can now deliver fully optimized, end-to-end solar and energy storage solutions, tailored to complex C&I environments. Turbo Energy's software transforms HiTHIUM's battery systems into adaptive, optimized energy assets capable of improving efficiency, reducing exposure to energy price volatility and enhancing operational resilience.

"Our partnership with Turbo Energy reflects HiTHIUM's commitment to delivering intelligent, high-performance energy storage solutions tailored to the needs of Europe's large-scale C&I (Commercial & Industrial) enterprises," said Kelson Li, Vice President of HiTHIUM Europe. "As large commercial and industrial energy users face increasing pressure from energy cost volatility, grid constraints, and decarbonization targets, the combination of advanced long-duration battery storage and AI-driven energy management is becoming increasingly critical. By integrating HiTHIUM's proven battery storage technology with Turbo Energy's optimization capabilities, we are enabling large-scale C&I customers to deploy more resilient, efficient, and economically optimized energy infrastructures. This project demonstrates how software-defined energy storage can deliver measurable operational and financial value for energy-intensive enterprises while supporting a more sustainable industrial energy future."

Mariano Soria, CEO of Turbo Energy added: "This project demonstrates how industrial energy infrastructure is evolving beyond hardware. The next generation of energy systems will be defined by intelligence, optimization and real-time decision-making. By combining HiTHIUM's advanced storage technology with Turbo Energy's AI-driven platform, we are transforming battery systems into intelligent energy assets capable of adapting to industrial operating conditions, improving efficiency and supporting long-term competitiveness. We believe software-defined energy infrastructure will become a critical foundation for the future of industrial electrification".

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hithium-and-turbo-energy-deploy-ai-driven-energy-infrastructure-platform-across-15-industrial-facilities-in-europe-302810532.html

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