HONGQI Golden Sunflower Series Wraps Up at the 2025 International Automotive and Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) with an enthusiastic reception from the public

HONG KONG, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 12 to 15, FAW HONGQI made its appearance with the Golden Sunflower series at the 2025 International Automotive and Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong), drawing tremendous attention from both media and visitors. From the moment it was unveiled, the Golden Sunflower booth became the center of the expo, with onlookers queuing up to experience the models firsthand. On display were four flagship models—GUOYAO, GUOLI, GUOYA, and GUOYUE—all of which were fully reserved on the very first day, reflecting strong customer enthusiasm and marking a strong start for HONGQI's expansion into Hong Kong's luxury automotive market.

Rooted in the legacy of HONGQI's ceremonial models, the Golden Sunflower series has evolved over six decades into China's foremost ultra-luxury automotive brand. Seamlessly blending traditional cultural heritage, refined Oriental aesthetics, and advanced engineering, its flagship models exemplify the highest standards of design, safety, and craftsmanship in Chinese luxury mobility.

GUOYAO, a full-size ultra-luxury SUV, features grand Oriental-inspired design with a commanding presence. It is powered by China's only independently developed 4.0 V8T engine, delivering strong and confident performance. A special-grade protective body ensures top-level safety, while class-leading dimensions and over 100 NVH-reduction technologies together provide a serene and premium travel experience.

GUOLI, inherits 67 years of HONGQI's classic design language and engineering excellence. It is powered by China's only independently developed 4.0 V8T engine and incorporates 49 patented technologies—delivering exceptional performance at a flagship standard. Backed by 10 proprietary innovations and a triple-layer security framework, it offers a robust information protection system. A uniquely designed dual-battery management system ensures stable, all-scenario operation, providing a secure and reassuring travel experience worthy of distinguished guests.

GUOYA, features in-class leading V6TD/V8TD + HEV powertrain, intelligent all-wheel drive, and an 8-speed automatic transmission. With 18° rear-wheel steering, premium audio, and advanced tech, it blends Oriental elegance with smart performance for a refined and luxurious ride.

GUOYUE, is designed for executive hospitality. With a spacious cabin and versatile layout including an executive desk, secretary table, onboard TV and refrigerator, it is tailored for scenarios from formal meetings to private journeys.

The Golden Sunflower series is a concentrated expression of HONGQI's commitment to classic design, exceptional safety, and refined quality. As China's ultra-luxury automotive brand, it sets a new benchmark for Oriental luxury with its philosophy of Chinese bespoke aesthetics—dedicated to delivering an unparalleled and distinguished mobility experience for elite customers worldwide.

Watch the official promotional video of HONGQI at the 2025 International Automotive and Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong): https://www.hongqi-auto.com/hongkong_2025/?utm_source=102&utm_campaign=HK-autoshow&utm_medium=utm_Manuscript&utm_id=89_ce27e330-45f5-11f0-b97e-5dfb63260724

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716251/image_5028817_8734099.jpg

