How to Care for Caregivers? NCCN Debuts Essential Guide for Supporting Loved Ones with Cancer

New, free book offers simple but empowering information on how to care for people with cancer while also caring for yourself.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)—an alliance of leading cancer centers in the United States responsible for guidelines that patients and providers rely on worldwide to improve outcomes—published its first-ever NCCN Guidelines for Patients® focused specifically on how to support loved ones with cancer. The new NCCN Guidelines for Patients: Caregiving for People with Cancer provides an easy-to-understand guide for what to do in difficult situations and offers some much-needed lifelines.

The new book is a how-to for anyone in a position of providing support for a loved one. That includes about a quarter of all Americans, and even higher numbers around the world. The guide provides concrete tips for handling things like:

The NCCN Guidelines for Patients: Caregiving for People with Cancer is available for free at NCCN.org/patients or via the NCCN Patient Guides for Cancer App, thanks to funding from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Foundation (NCCNF). Visit NCCNFoundation.org to make a difference in how people experience cancer care.

"When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, my background as a clinician and researcher led me to look for credible, evidence-based information. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients gave me a way to understand the evidence, ask better questions, and participate meaningfully in decisions about my own care," said Heather Kopecky, PhD, MBA, PCC, Member of the NCCN Foundation Board of Directors. "I have experienced cancer as a nurse, a patient, and alongside people I love. In each of those roles, I have seen how powerful it is when people have access to clear, trustworthy information. Knowledge didn't take away the fear, but it gave me the ability to understand my choices and have a voice in my care."

The new patient guideline points out that at least 70% of caregivers are also balancing jobs and other responsibilities; and 60% live in a separate home from the person they are caring for. It includes "Caregiver's Corner" features throughout, highlighting important tips for self-care, as well as a specific chapter dedicated entirely to the caregiver's own wellbeing.

"When a loved one is diagnosed with cancer, naturally, most people want to show up for them however they can. But pretty quickly, many realize it's not just about cancer. They're also juggling everything else in their lives," explained Anthea A. Gray, PsyD, The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. "In moments when things feel scary or uncertain—or when everything starts to feel too much—having trusted, easy-to-find information matters a lot. That is why resources like the NCCN Guidelines for Patients are so helpful. They offer reputable information together in one place, so caregivers can better understand what to expect, make more informed decisions, and support their loved ones with more confidence."

The NCCN Guidelines for Patients: Caregiving for People with Cancer includes comprehensive information on what cancer is and what to expect during treatment. It features explanations for complicated medical terms and concepts and suggests questions to ask the doctor. The online version includes links to helpful websites, organizations, or mobile apps.

"The creation of this resource recognizes that care partners should have evidence-based information to guide their own journey," noted Patrick Delaney, Executive Director, NCCNF. "It expands on our history of funding books based on the NCCN Guidelines intended for clinicians. As more people are diagnosed with cancer every day, more loved ones are stepping into support roles, often for the first time. We wanted to meet this growing need by providing access to a free, dedicated resource specifically for caregivers."

This book is the newest of more than 75 different patient guidelines covering nearly every type of cancer, as well as prevention, screening, and supportive care. Each one is updated at least annually to keep up with the fast pace of progress. They are all available in English and many have also been translated into Spanish, with some books translated into additional languages.

The NCCN Guidelines for Patients win numerous awards every year, including several recent National Health Information Awards, an Annual Communicator Award of Distinction, a ClearMark Award from the Center for Plain Language, and many more—honoring them as high-quality, easy-to-understand, patient-centered and trustworthy, according to independent medical experts.

The organization also provides free webinars for patients and caregivers on a variety of topics. Visit NCCN.org/patients to learn more.

Coming Soon: On December 3, 2026, NCCN is hosting a Patient Advocacy Summit on Advancing Family-Centered Cancer Care in the United States. Speakers will address topics like caregiver education and training, government support and assistance, and other efforts to support patients and their loved ones. Learn more and register at NCCN.org/summits.

Coming Next Year: The NCCN Global Policy team will be hosting a webinar on efforts to strengthen the support system for cancer caregivers, worldwide, in November 2027. Visit NCCN.org/global-policy to learn more about that and other efforts to improve cancer care around the world.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer NetworkThe National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Foundation (NCCNF). NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Foundation (NCCNF)The National Comprehensive Cancer Network Foundation helps people across the globe to access free, translated, and easy-to-follow guidelines that help them understand their cancer diagnosis and treatment, talk confidently with their care teams, and make informed decisions. NCCNF also supports the next generation of researchers driving the way forward. Donations to NCCNF don't just fund the future of cancer care, they change how people experience care today. Learn more and help make the mission possible at nccnfoundation.org.

Media Contact:Rachel Darwin267-622-6624darwin@nccn.org

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