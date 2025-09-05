HUAWEI AppGallery Wraps Up Record-Breaking Gamescom 2025 with Exclusive Offers for Player Community

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI AppGallery electrified Gamescom 2025, delivering an extraordinary showcase that captivated the global gaming community. From Aug 21-24, the Cologne Fairbuzzed with excitement as gamers dove into a thrilling blend of innovative titles, exclusive rewards, and vibrant community engagement, reinforcing AppGallery's role as a trailblazer in mobile gaming innovation.

Triumph in Numbers: A Monumental Success

AppGallery's booth rocked Gamescom 2025, drawing thousands of thrilled gamers. Several demo sessions brought Gameloft's Asphalt Legends, The Dream's Ragnarok X: Next Generation, Com2us's Summoners War, Nuverse's Crystal of Atlan, Neocraft's Tree of Savior: NEO, and NetEase's Once Human to life with seamless performance. Social media exploded with thousands of epic photo ops featuring cosplayers and influencers, skyrocketing #AppGallery's fame. Daily giveaways pumped up thousands of winners with exclusive Huawei swag and in-game loot.

Attendees were effusive in their praise: "There so many games can be downloaded from AppGallery, and it is so cool to play this game on Huawei MatePad!" one gamer enthused. The testimonial highlights AppGallery's commitment to delivering exceptional gameplay and player-focused innovation that resonates deeply.

AppGallery - The Catalyst for Gaming Glory

AppGallery's Gamescom 2025 booth enthralled players with seamless gameplay, showcasing a diverse range of titles available for download on AppGallery, brought to life with stunning visuals and ultra-smooth controls accessible to all Android users. This fluid, lag-free experience immersed gamers in high-octane adventures, while offering developers a powerful platform to showcase their creations, redefining mobile gaming excellence.

The HUAWEI AppGallery Game Fest player-first rewards empowered a large number of attendees to unlock exclusive in-game treasures that supercharged their gaming adventures. Amplified the excitement with up to 50% off coupons in select regions, it is driving lots of new game pre-registrations and solidifying AppGallery's status as a rising star for its 580 million global users.

Connect, Play, Create: AppGallery Awaits

Embark on your gaming journey! Install HUAWEI AppGallery today to access exclusive rewards and explore a curated collection of world-class titles. Join our vibrant Discord fan community to connect with gamers globally and stay updated on exclusive events and promotions. AppGallery: where extraordinary gaming begins!

About AppGallery

AppGallery is the official app distribution platform for HUAWEI devices, boasting a collection of 18 app categories featuring premium content curated globally. It makes sure apps can be used seamlessly across smart devices in all scenarios anywhere and anytime, without compromising on security.

As one of the top 3 app global app distribution platforms, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across categories including navigation and transport, news, social media, finance, entertainment, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million global monthly active users and more than 6 million registered developers.

You can visit AppGallery at: https://consumer.huawei.com/uk/mobileservices/appgallery/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764690/Huawei_Consumer_Business_Group.jpg

