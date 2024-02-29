Cerca nel sito
 
Huawei Unveils NeoSight, a Next-Generation Lightweight Converged Management System for the Commercial Market

29 febbraio 2024 | 13.13
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2024, David Shi, Vice President of Huawei ICT Marketing & Solution Sales, unveiled NeoSight — a next-generation, lightweight, converged management system designed for the commercial market. NeoSight provides a comprehensive, lightweight, simplified, and centralized O&M experience for small- and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs).                   

As intelligent transformation continues gaining momentum across various industries worldwide, SMEs face numerous challenges, including isolated systems, difficulty in locating faults, and delayed troubleshooting. To address these challenges, Huawei has launched NeoSight, a next-generation lightweight converged management system with several advantages.

Li Sheng, General Manager of Huawei's Enterprise O&M System Solution, emphasized the importance of O&M as a crucial process to guarantee stable, efficient, and secure service operations. NeoSight aims to work closely with premium ecosystem partners to foster open collaboration and continuous innovation across diverse industries and establish itself as the most reliable centralized O&M management system facilitating intelligent transformation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2351259/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-unveils-neosight-a-next-generation-lightweight-converged-management-system-for-the-commercial-market-302075712.html

