IAB Tech Lab Announces CoMP Framework to Ensure LLMs Have Commercial Agreements with Publishers Before Content Crawling

Content Monetization Protocol (CoMP) establishes a standardized approach for AI systems and content owners to enable commercial agreements, reduce risk, and support a sustainable global information supply chain; available for Public Comment Until April 9, 2026

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB Tech Lab, the global digital advertising technical standard-setting body, today announced the release of the CoMP (Content Monetization Protocol) Specification v1.0 for Public Comment, establishing a standardized framework that enables content owners and marketplaces to communicate with AI systems on their content offerings and ensure there are commercial terms in place before any crawling or content use occurs. The specification will be available for public comment until April 9, 2026, to gather industry feedback and support broad adoption.

"AI systems require chips, power, and information. Information is the only input in that equation that does not yet have a consistent commercial infrastructure around it," said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. "If we expect high-quality content to continue fueling AI-driven products, we need clear terms of engagement and a mechanism that supports compensation, accountability, and long-term sustainability. CoMP is designed to help the industry move in that direction."

Publishers have experienced significant traffic declines in recent years, including reductions in search referral traffic exceeding 50 percent in some cases. The CoMP framework is intended to provide a foundation for a global information market that enables new revenue opportunities tied to AI usage, while supporting fair compensation for quality, timely content. At the same time, the framework is designed to mitigate risk for AI systems that depend on ongoing access to reliable, well-structured information.

The CoMP framework is designed to work across direct licensing arrangements and third-party marketplaces, allowing Content Owners and AI systems to implement a single standardized protocol rather than building proprietary integrations for each platform. By establishing a consistent method for signaling permissions and commercial terms before content is accessed, CoMP reduces bespoke technical work, lowers operational overhead, and supports scalable adoption across the ecosystem.

CoMP is not a replacement for strong access controls. The framework assumes that content owners have established robust blocking strategies at the delivery point, such as their Edge Compute or Content Delivery Network (CDN). With that foundation in place, the protocol creates a standardized path from restrictions to a structured and mutually beneficial commercial market.

Industry participants are already expressing support for a standardized approach to content monetization in AI environments:

"At The Weather Company, we believe the future of the industry depends on human-centric, AI-driven innovation that prioritizes the end user," said Julianne Jennings, senior director of content and product, The Weather Company. "Our collaboration with the IAB Tech Lab on the CoMP framework is a critical step in establishing a foundation for secured data collaboration that benefits the entire ecosystem. By creating a standardized path for commercial agreements, we ensure our high-fidelity weather data remains effortlessly accessible across activation channels—empowering buyers and driving performance outcomes while maintaining the trust and accuracy our users rely on every day."

"We know the best AI products require the best inputs and the AI economy will need more quality content in the future, not less," said Jon Roberts, Chief Innovation Officer, People Inc. "A global information economy needs global standards and we have been a supporter of the IAB CoMP initiative from the beginning. We support global standards that help all creators get paid fairly."

"The first release of the CoMP API marks an important step toward establishing interoperable, transparent standards for fair value exchange in the AI ecosystem, recognizing that AI systems depend on high-quality, trusted content. As an early contributor, we believe scalable, robust compensation frameworks — alongside visibility and attribution for content usage — are essential to sustaining high-quality journalism and premium content in the AI era," said Achim Schlosser, VP Global Data Standards, Bertelsmann.

"Publishers should be compensated for the use of their intellectual property – and for the real investment required to produce quality content," said Rob Beeler, of Beeler.Tech, a Publisher-focused Ad Ops community. "While much remains to be figured out about how LLMs will work with publishers, CoMP provides a necessary framework for those discussions, helping us move faster from theory to practice and better protect the future of publishing."

"As AI systems and agents become the front door to information, they inherit the authority, credibility, and trust of the publishers and brands whose content they learn from and surface. CoMP creates a mechanism for that quality and trust to be valued in the AI supply chain," added Jennifer Bas, Chief of Staff at Mobian.

The CoMP specification reflects significant collaboration from the CoMP Working Group and is intended to evolve through industry feedback during the public comment period. Input from publishers, marketplaces, technology providers, and AI developers will inform updates to the framework before finalization.

To learn more or to participate in the public comment process, which will remain open until April 9, 2026, please visit https://iabtechlab.com/comp/.

About IAB Technology Laboratory Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, brands, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; cross-channel programmatic effectiveness and ad measurement; and the impact of LLMs and AI agents on advertising. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, Trusted Server, and the Agentic Roadmap initiative for agentic advertising. Board members and companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/. For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854714/5855942/IAB_Tech_Lab_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iab-tech-lab-announces-comp-framework-to-ensure-llms-have-commercial-agreements-with-publishers-before-content-crawling-302709558.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.