IDB Group, the Government of El Salvador, and Agrisal Group Promote Entrepreneurship and Venture Capital at GET Forum

20 novembre 2025 | 13.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) announces the 2025 edition of its Global Entrepreneurship and Technology Forum for Latin America and the Caribbean – GET Forum (formerly IDB Lab Forum). This flagship event of the IDB Group will take place from November 30 to December 2 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

GET Forum brings together global investors, ecosystem developers, startup CEOs, business leaders, public officials, industry experts, representatives from the IDB Group, and other key players, providing an opportunity for participants to gain valuable connections, inspiration, and practical knowledge.

"GET Forum is an expression of the value that the IDB Group and its allies bring to the region by connecting it with the world, promoting business opportunities, and creating spaces for knowledge exchange – all aimed at boosting entrepreneurial ecosystems and catalyzing investment in innovative solutions to development challenges," said César Buenadicha, acting chief of IDB Lab's Ecosystem Building and Acceleration Division.

This year, to further promote emerging entrepreneurial innovation ecosystems and catalyze greater investment in Latin America and the Caribbean, the forum is being organized under a public-private model with the government of El Salvador, the Agrisal Group, and the support of more than 30 sponsoring partners.

This year's edition has three thematic pillars: economic opportunities through talent development, promotion of investment and venture capital, and policies to enable innovation and growth.

The three-day experience begins on November 30 with the GET Forum Innovation Village in Cuscatlán Park, a space where visitors can learn in open classrooms, experiment with new technologies, and be inspired by entrepreneurial stories and ideas. On December 1-2, the high-level conference will take place at the Hilton San Salvador Hotel, along with plenary sessions, interactive panels, applied-knowledge workshops, startup pitches, and networking spaces.

GET Forum 2025 will feature more than 130 speakers from over 25 countries, including international leaders in innovation and entrepreneurship such as Andrés Bilbao, Eric Acher, Siim Sikkut, Guy Nae, among others.

GET Forum aims to build bridges between the public and private sectors, Latin America and the Caribbean and the world, and entrepreneurs and investors to generate more innovative solutions with greater impact at scale in the region.

For a detailed agenda visit www.getforumlac.org. Send your questions to getforumlac@iadb.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814983/IDB_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/idb-group-the-government-of-el-salvador-and-agrisal-group-promote-entrepreneurship-and-venture-capital-at-get-forum-302621188.html

