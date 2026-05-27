IGEL Brings Now & Next Workspace & Endpoint Security Summits to Five European Cities

Roadshow will convene customers, partners, and industry leaders to address endpoint security, resilience, and secure workspace delivery

LONDON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, a global software company delivering the Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™ for modern digital workspaces and secure access, today announced its Now & Next™ Workspace & Endpoint Security Summit roadshow across Europe. The five-city series will bring together customers, partners, and industry leaders to examine the endpoint security, resilience, and workspace delivery priorities shaping enterprise strategy across the region.

The roadshow extends IGEL's flagship Now & Next ® event into key European markets, creating a regional forum for organizations navigating growing security demands, operational complexity, and evolving requirements for secure access.

"What we are hearing from customers is consistent: organizations want stronger control at the endpoint, greater resilience when disruption occurs, and a practical path to support both current and emerging workspace models," said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL. "The Now & Next® summit roadshow is designed to bring those conversations closer to home, together with the customers and ecosystem partners, helping define the next phase of endpoint strategy."

Each summit will feature IGEL executives, regional leaders, customers, and ecosystem partners. Speakers across the series will include Klaus Oestermann, CEO; Matthias Haas, CTO; Emanuel Pirker, Field CTO for Contact Centers & Financial Services; James Millingon, Field CTO for Healthcare (EMEA); Jason Mafera, Field CTO for Healthcare (NA); John Walsh, Field CTO for Government, OT & IoT; and Sterling Wilson, Field CTO for BC&DR at IGEL, as well as product experts and partners, including Nvidia, Omnissa, Nutanix, and UltrArmor.

Session agendas will focus on the issues most relevant to European enterprises, including endpoint resilience and recovery, data control and governance, IT and operational technology (OT) convergence, infrastructure modernization, and Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery (BCDR).

The program will also explore how organizations in critical industries can use a centrally governed endpoint strategy to reduce local data exposure, ease refresh-cycle pressure, and strengthen operational continuity.

The IGEL Now & Next Workspace & Endpoint Security Summit series will stop in:

In conjunction with the Frankfurt event, IGEL will host its IGEL Partner Summit on Monday, June 15, at the Frankfurt Marriott Hotel. The limited-capacity program will include strategic and channel updates, business development sessions, certification-focused content, partner networking, and partner awards.

"As organizations rethink the endpoint as a more controlled, resilient, and centrally governed part of the security architecture, the discussion is shifting from device management alone to recovery, governance, and continuity," Oestermann added. "That is the conversation we want to lead across Europe."

The roadshow begins in London on May 28, where enterprise and security leaders will discuss what resilient endpoint architectures look like in practice.

To learn more about agendas, speakers, and registration, visit igel.com/security-summits.

About IGELIGEL is a global software company delivering the Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™ for modern digital workspaces and secure access. Through its secure endpoint OS, Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL App Portal, IGEL enables a Preventative Security Model™ designed to reduce endpoint complexity, strengthen control, and support secure access across distributed environments.

The platform delivers the Adaptive Secure Desktop™, providing secure, reliable access to SaaS, DaaS, VDI, and enterprise applications. Backed by more than 130 technology partners, IGEL helps organizations extend Zero Trust and SASE strategies to the endpoint. Founded in 2001, IGEL is headquartered in Germany and operates globally, including in the United States.

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