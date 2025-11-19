circle x black
iniVation Unveils New Family of Axiro Vision Products to Advance Visual AI and Automation

Advanced solutions deliver high speed and extreme dynamic range for robotics, autonomous vehicles, and industrial inspection

ZURICH, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iniVation, a leading provider of high-performance vision systems and part of the SynSense Group, today introduced the new Axiro product family. This expansion addresses critical challenges in delivering industrial-strength Embodied AI and automation by combining high speed, high data throughput, and high dynamic range (HDR) frame-based solutions.

The new Axiro lineup includes high-resolution, high-speed, frame-based stereo and monocular cameras, compute modules, and adapter kits. Axiro products enable machines to perceive and interact intelligently in demanding environments:

The new Axiro family is targeted at robot builders, automation specialists, and academic labs. As manufacturing and inspection demand faster and safer automation, the new Axiro products address this gap with powerful solutions. For example, the Axiro S JAT Platform is a complete solution for multi-camera AI processing.

By integrating high resolution, extreme dynamic range, and robust environmental adaptability, Axiro allows autonomous systems to achieve unprecedented levels of precision and reliability under challenging operating conditions. Axiro can also be combined with iniVation high-performance vision systems to create hybrid frame-based and event-based vision solutions to achieve even lower latency in selected applications.

About iniVation

iniVation, a SynSense Group company, is a global leader in high-performance vision systems. Its complete portfolio of frame-based and bio-inspired technology delivers breakthrough advantages across multiple applications, including ultra-low latency, extreme dynamic range, and ultra-low power consumption.

About SynSense Group

SynSense is a world-leading neuromorphic technology company and the first to deliver a full-stack technology portfolio integrating both neuromorphic sensing and computing. Its product suite spans neuromorphic computing, neuromorphic sensing, integrated vision, and neuromorphic software, delivering integrated edge computing solutions for intelligent security, industrial inspection, smart farming, embodied intelligence, smart devices, brain-computer interface industry and more.

Contact Us:

Sales: sales@synsense.aiMedia: media@synsense.aiLearn more: https://inivation.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inivation-unveils-new-family-of-axiro-vision-products-to-advance-visual-ai-and-automation-302616786.html

