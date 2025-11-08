inne Debuts at CIIE with Global Launch of Two New Products

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) commenced on Nov. 5 in Shanghai, China. The world's leading children's nutrition brand inne® was invited to participate, showcasing a range of its innovative achievements on this international stage and seizing the opportunity to share in China's development alongside global enterprises.

Under the exhibition theme "Scientific Nutrition for a Shared Healthy Future," inne® unveiled the "Children's Calcium Quality Standard" on-site and globally launched two new products: inne® Women's Liquid Calcium and inne® iFocus™ DHA.

Promoting Standardized Development of Nutritional Products

Addressing prevalent issues in the global children's nutrition market concerning ingredient standards, absorption efficiency, and safety regulations, inne® officially released the "Children's Calcium Quality Standard" in collaboration with China's leading enterprise JD Health. This standard defines core indicators such as "Calcium Source Safety," "Dosage Form Suitability," and "Formulation Purity," providing professional technical specifications for the industry.

Innovative Product Portfolio Meets Precision Nutrition Needs

While driving industry standardization through this new standard, inne® also focuses on the specific nutritional challenges faced by children at different stages and their families, globally launching two innovative products: inne® Women's Liquid Calcium and inne® iFocus™ DHA.

inne® Women's Liquid Calcium is the first liquid calcium designed specifically for "simultaneous mother and baby supplementation" during pregnancy and breastfeeding, addressing both maternal bone health and infant calcium absorption needs.

inne® iFocus™ DHA is an efficacy-focused DHA product developed for school-aged children aged 6 and above. Utilizing an innovative time-specific nutrition concept, it provides a professional solution aimed at enhancing learning effectiveness. These two innovations bring "Precision Nutrition" directly into the family setting.

The nutrition brand inne® consistently adheres to strict German pharmaceutical-grade standards. Drawing R&D inspiration from breast milk and natural foods, it serves the global community with scientific nutrition. With five R&D centers located in Germany, Italy, the US, and China, and the establishment of the inne® Nutrition and Health Institute, the brand has accumulated over 180 global patents. Through collaborations with authoritative institutions, inne® has built a comprehensive product development and verification system.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816732/Weixin_Image_20251107151449.jpg

