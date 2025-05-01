circle x black
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
Giovedì 01 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 16:38
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Innovative Sustainable Fashion Leader Liz Hershfield Named Cotton Council International (CCI) Executive Director

01 maggio 2025 | 15.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion industry veteran and sustainability expert Liz Hershfield will lead Cotton Council International (CCI), the export promotion arm of the National Cotton Council of America (NCC), as its new Executive Director. Hershfield succeeds Bruce Atherley, who retired at the end of March.

"Strong leadership and innovative strategies are essential to maintaining U.S. cotton's competitive edge," NCC President & CEO Gary Adams said. "Liz is well poised to enhance COTTON USA™ programs by communicating U.S. cotton's benefits, giving U.S. cotton growers more opportunities to thrive in the complex global market."

Hershfield's specialized expertise in sustainability, global sourcing, product development and end-to-end supply chain strategy, alongside extensive experience with U.S. cotton, will advance CCI in leading the world to cotton's next level through its COTTON USA™ brand and help drive global U.S. cotton initiatives.

"There's never been a more important time to champion U.S. cotton," Hershfield said. "U.S. cotton has an incredible story to tell—rooted in quality, innovation and an unwavering commitment to sustainability, underscored by trust earned through reliable COTTON USA™ partnerships.

I'm honored to join the talented team at CCI to bolster growth in demand and preference for U.S. cotton across the global textile supply chain."

Throughout her distinguished career, Hershfield has spearheaded supply chain and sustainability initiatives for globally established brands such as J.Crew, Madewell and Gap Inc. She also founded Green-ish, a consultancy that helps businesses navigate the complexities of environmental, social and governance (ESG) and supply chain management.

Her contributions to sustainable fashion have earned her widespread recognition, including the prestigious Textile Exchange Ryan Young Climate+ Award for her pioneering regenerative cotton program supporting U.S. cotton farmers. Hershfield was also honored with The Lead's "The Direct 60" award and named to the Rivet 50 Index for her leadership in the denim industry.

In her new role as CCI Executive Director, Hershfield will leverage her vast experience with U.S. cotton and her proven track record in sustainable fashion and supply chain management to globally elevate "The COTTON USA™ Difference" of superior U.S. cotton plus unrivalled partnership across the global textile supply chain.

About COTTON USA™: Cotton Council International (CCI) is a non-profit agricultural trade association that promotes U.S. cotton fiber, yarn and manufactured cotton products around the globe under our COTTON USA™ brand. With nearly 70 years of experience, our mission is to make U.S. cotton the preferred fiber for mills/manufacturers, brands/retailers and consumers. Our reach extends to more than 50 countries through 20 offices around the world. To learn more, visit: www.cottonusa.org.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2677377/COTTON_USA___Liz_Hershfield.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080013/CCI_Logo_Tagline_Lockup_R2_stacked_alt_blue_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innovative-sustainable-fashion-leader-liz-hershfield-named-cotton-council-international-cci-executive-director-302444090.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN77382 en US Moda Altro Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Dichiarazione annuale Iva 2025, ultimo giorno per l'invio
Congresso Ppe a Valencia, Tajani rieletto vicepresidente - Videonews dal nostro inviato
Ucraina, Russia accusa Kiev: "Noi aperti al dialogo, loro no"
News to go
Infortuni sul lavoro, Mattarella: "Piaga che non si arresta"
Sparatoria a Monreale, siamo vicini a una svolta? Le videonews dalla nostra inviata
Papa Francesco, oltre un centinaio di cardinali in pellegrinaggio alla tomba - Video
Giovani uccisi a Monreale, il testimone: "Confusione e sangue a terra, ho avuto paura" - Video
Funerali Papa Francesco, l'arrivo della papamobile con il feretro a Santa Maria Maggiore - Video
Funerali di Papa Francesco terminati tra gli applausi - Videonews dal nostro inviato
Funerali Papa Francesco, pellegrini da Milano a Santa Maria Maggiore: "Siamo oltre 70" - Video
Funerali Papa Francesco, il feretro portato a spalla dai sediari sul sagrato - Video
Fedeli a San Pietro dall'alba, oggi i funerali di Papa Francesco: le videonews del nostro inviato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza