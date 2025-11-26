International MICE Summit 2025 (IMS25) opening delivers global investment and events industry transformation, 20 deals announced

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International MICE Summit 2025 (IMS25) opened today in Riyadh, bringing together more than 3,000 participants and unveiling 20 major announcements in a defining moment for Saudi Arabia's business events industry. The announcements included six global exhibition and event companies announcing offices and investments in the Kingdom, the launch of multiple global events, and record events infrastructure growth - highlighting the Kingdom's growing role as a global leader in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.

Among the headline developments, Messe Frankfurt, Koelnmesse, MCH Group, and Oak View Group confirmed plans to open new offices, and Comexposium and Honegger officially announced market entry in KSA in 2026. Operating across the global exhibitions, trade fair, and event management industry, these organizations represent some of the world's most influential names in international business events. Their expansion reflects growing global confidence in Saudi Arabia's transformation and its rising influence as a regional and international convening hub.

In a further boost for the sector, Messe Munich unveiled the launch of BAUMA Saudi Arabia, bringing the world's largest construction and heavy-machinery trade fair to the region, and supporting the Kingdom's fast-growing infrastructure and development ambitions. RX Global also announced the launch of MIPIM Arabia, a globally recognised trade event for the international real estate and investment community, reflecting the Kingdom's emergence as one of the world's fastest-growing real estate markets. Further new partnerships with GL Events, Clarion, DMG Events, and Koelnmesse were also announced, strengthening Saudi Arabia's position as a global hub for world-class events.

"The scale and diversity of today's announcements show how Saudi Arabia's business events industry has become a powerful driver of economic transformation and global connectivity," said His Excellency Fahd bin Abdulmohsen Al-Rasheed, Chairman of the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA).

"The partnerships delivered through the International MICE Summit will strengthen the Kingdom's infrastructure, empower Saudi talent, and reinforce Saudi Arabia's position as a global hub for international collaboration, in support of Vision 2030."

Six MoUs were signed with the Ministry of Interior, the Hail Region Development Authority, the Saudi Water Authority, Elm Company, the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities, and the National Center for Social Studies and Research, to drive ongoing events infrastructure and events sector growth. These initiatives include a dedicated multipurpose convention center in Jizan City, as part of a broader Jaydana Waterfront project valued at $2.9 billion.

SCEGA launched the 2025 Saudi Venue Infrastructure Report, reporting record growth in the Kingdom's business events infrastructure with capacity rising 32% year-on-year across 923 accredited venues. Exhibition space has grown 320% since 2018, now totaling 300,520 sqm, driven by ongoing investment aligned with Vision 2030. Most capacity is concentrated in Riyadh, Makkah, and the Eastern Province, led by major venues such as the Riyadh Exhibition & Conference Center, Jeddah Superdome, and Dhahran Expo Center, while new centers in Madinah, AlUla, Asir, and Najran continue to expand the Kingdom's events landscape.

IMS25 continues Thursday, with sessions dedicated to investment in the MICE sector, innovation clusters, the Future MICE Leaders Platform, and a gala dinner celebrating global excellence in events and exhibitions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832745/SCEGA_Fahd_bin_Abdulmohsen_Al_Rasheed.jpg

