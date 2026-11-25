HSINCHU, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has launched 6G-FORMOSA, a shared testbed to help companies develop and validate emerging 6G technologies for commercial deployment. Bringing together 18 partners across industry, academia, and research from Taiwan and abroad, the platform combines Taiwan-developed technologies, equipment, and systems with international testing expertise and has already supported technical testing for 20 companies.

Launched at ITRI's headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, 6G-FORMOSA provides a single environment for technology development, system integration, and field validation. Its capabilities cover integrated sensing and communication (ISAC), energy efficiency, intelligent networks, 3GPP non-terrestrial networks (NTN), and multi-orbit satellite communications.

"6G is moving into system integration, international standardization, and real-world testing," said Pang-An Ting, ITRI's Vice President and General Director of Information and Communications Research Laboratories. "With 6G-FORMOSA, companies can use shared infrastructure to test equipment from different vendors, reduce duplicated investment, and shorten development and validation cycles. This will help them bring more mature, competitive 6G equipment to international markets."

For the first time, ITRI introduced technology and testing capabilities from VIAVI Solutions of the United States and the University of Málaga in Spain. Working with telecom operators and equipment and software providers in Taiwan, the partners completed two international joint trials: low-altitude drone detection using a 6G ISAC base station and end-to-end NTN satellite communications.

The 6G-FORMOSA website provides deployment updates, testing environment details, collaboration results, and open calls for proposals. Companies and research organizations worldwide are invited to use the testbed for R&D and joint development across communications hardware, satellite ground equipment, AI network software, and system integration.

ITRI is working with the University of Bristol to connect 6G-FORMOSA to the UK's Joint Open Infrastructure for Networks Research (JOINER), a national research infrastructure for advanced networking. In collaboration with Keysight, ITRI is working to link 6G-FORMOSA to the Victoria Network, a 6G testbed in Málaga, Spain, under the EU's 6G-SANDBOX project. ITRI is also deepening its cooperation with the TITAN research hub, led by the University of Cambridge, and with the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO). These collaborations will help Taiwanese companies accelerate 6G innovation, validate technologies, and pursue opportunities in global markets.

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