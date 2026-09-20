JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology Publishes 12-Month Outcomes from Field Medical's First-in-Human Field PULSE Trial: 94.2% Per-Vein PVI Durability with Optimized Waveform

Late-breaking HRX data advance Field Medical's "instantaneous ablation" workflow and expand the clinical evidence for high-voltage focal PFA with the FieldForce™ PFA System

ATLANTA and CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Medical, Inc., advancing high-voltage focal pulsed field ablation (PFA) for complex arrhythmias, today announced publication of 12-month results from the first-in-human Field PULSE trial in JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology. The findings were presented simultaneously as a Late-Breaking Clinical Trial at HRX Live 2026.

Field Medical developed the FieldForce™ PFA System around a high-voltage focal PFA architecture designed first for the ventricle, where depth, stability and control are among the most difficult challenges in ablation. Field PULSE extends that work into the atrium and evaluates a subsecond point-by-point workflow Field Medical terms "instantaneous ablation." In this study, the approach was associated with procedural efficiency, durable pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) and flexibility beyond the pulmonary veins, without the need for prolonged catheter stability.

Key Findings:

"Field PULSE demonstrates the feasibility of truly instantaneous focal PFA," said Vivek Reddy, M.D., co-principal investigator, lead author and electrophysiologist at Mount Sinai Health System. "Delivering the full application in less than 200 milliseconds reduces the need for prolonged catheter stability while preserving the flexibility of point-by-point ablation. The procedural efficiency, safety and pulmonary vein durability observed with the optimized waveform support continued clinical development of this approach."

The publication builds on Field Medical's peer-reviewed clinical work in ventricular tachycardia. Six-month outcomes from the company's first-in-human VCAS trial were published in Circulation in 2025. Field PULSE now adds first-in-human, peer-reviewed atrial data evaluating the same high-voltage focal PFA architecture through a distinct focal workflow in a different cardiac substrate.

"We designed FieldForce to solve some of the hardest problems in focal cardiac ablation, beginning in the ventricle," said Mark A. Turco, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Field Medical. "Field PULSE demonstrates that the same high-voltage focal PFA architecture can support an 'instantaneous ablation' workflow in the atrium. This growing body of evidence reinforces the range of the platform: depth and focal control in the ventricle, speed and precision in the atrium, and the versatility to address very different cardiac substrates through a familiar point-by-point approach. These results add important clinical evidence as we continue to advance our differentiated PFA platform."

The study, "High-Voltage Focal PFA Catheter for 'Instant' Point-By-Point Ablation: The First-In-Human FIELD-PULSE Trial to Treat AF," was published online in JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology concurrent with the HRX presentation. DOI: 10.1016/j.jacep.2026.09.001.

About Field Medical®, Inc.Field Medical is a clinical-stage medical technology company committed to advancing pulsed field ablation (PFA) solutions for complex cardiac arrhythmias. The company was founded by Steven Mickelsen, M.D., CTO, a pioneer and global thought leader in PFA whose work has helped shape the evolution of the field. The FieldForce PFA System integrates a focal catheter design with proprietary FieldBending™ energy designed to safely deliver efficient, precise ablation with the goal of improving outcomes in ventricular and atrial arrhythmia treatment. In 2024, Field Medical earned Breakthrough Device Designation and gained entry into the FDA TAP Pilot Program for its ventricular tachycardia indication. In October 2025, the VCAS trial was published in Circulation.

For more information, visit fieldmedicalinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

The FieldForce™ PFA System is an investigational device and is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

Media ContactHolly Windler619.929.1275media@fieldmedicalinc.com

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