circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Linvo integrates AI across wealth management services

15 gennaio 2026 | 17.09
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ZURICH, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linvo, a Swiss-based wealth management firm, today announced an initiative to integrate artificial intelligence across its asset management services through a strategic fintech partnership.

 

The integration enables clients to access portfolio information, request services, and receive responses in real time - without paperwork or delays. Advisors will use the same AI tools to deliver faster, data-driven support.

"This is how wealth management should work," said Mr. Kogan, Director at Linvo. "Clients shouldn't wait days for answers that exist in their own data. We're removing friction between our clients and their wealth."

"A client can now ask a question and get an accurate, portfolio-specific answer immediately," said Mr. Pelekh, Executive Committee Member at Linvo. "No forms, no back-and-forth, no waiting. Just clarity."

Linvo is among the first Swiss wealth management firms to pursue full AI integration across both client-facing and advisory operations.

About Linvo

Linvo is a Zurich-based wealth management firm providing customized investment portfolio management for Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals and institutional clients. Founded in 2014, Linvo offers services spanning portfolio management, corporate finance, M&A advisory and alternative investments. The firm is licensed by FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.

Contact

Linvo AG Gartenstrasse 23 8002 ZurichSwitzerland

+41 44 777 17 00office@linvo.ch www.linvo.ch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862809/Linvo_AG_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/linvo-integrates-ai-across-wealth-management-services-302662643.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN64488 en US Economia_E_Finanza ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
In pensione a 64 anni nel 2026, quando è possibile
News to go
Giorgia Meloni, oggi il compleanno della premier
Paolo Sorrentino: "La Grazia agli Oscar? Sono diventato grande per i premi" - Video
Federica Torzullo, proseguono le ricerche: videonews nostro inviato
News to go
Pesca, è crisi nera per le vongole nell’Alto Adriatico
News to go
Prezzi alle stelle dei generi alimentari: l'indagine dell'Antitrust
News to go
Sciopero dei taxi, in corso la protesta
News to go
Buoni pasto elettronici, soglia di esenzione a 10 euro nel 2026
News to go
Scuola, al via le iscrizioni per il nuovo anno
News to go
Giochi olimpici invernali, 6 febbraio a San Siro cerimonia di apertura
News to go
Venezuela, rilasciati Alberto Trentini e Mario Burlò
News to go
Luce e gas, novità Arera


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza