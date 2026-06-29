Meeting Europe's Evolving Grid Needs: CHINT Highlights Its Resilient and Future-Ready Solutions for the AI Era at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Europe continues to accelerate its energy transition, the industry's focus is increasingly shifting beyond renewable generation capacity toward grid resilience, system flexibility, and infrastructure modernization. At Intersolar Europe 2026, CHINT showcased a range of technologies and solutions designed to address these emerging challenges, highlighting its commitment to supporting the development of a more sustainable, resilient, and electrified energy system.

This transition is driving a fundamental shift in how modern power systems are designed and operated. As renewable penetration deepens and electrification accelerates, utilities and developers are prioritizing grid stability, regulatory compliance, and system efficiency. These developments are accelerating demand for more advanced grid solutions including grid-forming capabilities, SF6-free technologies, and higher-efficiency electrical architectures.

Market Trends Driving CHINT's Innovations

Utility-Scale PV & Wind Farms

Utility-Scale Storage

Residential to C&I PV Components & Solutions

Executive Perspective

"In Europe, power infrastructure is not developing at the same pace as AI demand, with grid congestion and connection delays becoming key constraints," said Beibei Zheng, Vice President of CHINT Global. "As a result, customers are increasingly looking for partners that can deliver integrated, reliable, and future-ready power solutions rather than standalone products. At CHINT, we see this transformation as an opportunity to drive innovation and create value for our customers. Leveraging our full-stack power value chain, we deliver integrated solutions that enable more reliable, efficient, and sustainable power and AI infrastructure across Europe. From next-generation technologies such as solid-state transformers and solid-state circuit breakers to cascading storage solutions, our focus is not only on delivering innovative products, but also on enabling customers to build resilient and future-ready infrastructure for the AI era."

Outlook

As electrification, renewable integration, and AI-driven infrastructure continue to reshape Europe's energy landscape, demand for grid modernization, energy storage systems, and intelligent power technologies is expected to accelerate. The coming years will be defined by the industry's ability to enhance system flexibility, resilience, and operational efficiency while meeting increasingly complex energy demands.

CHINT remains committed to working closely with utilities, developers, EPCs, and technology partners across Europe to support this transformation, while continuing to invest in innovation that helps build more resilient, efficient, and future-ready energy systems.

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