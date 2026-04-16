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Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC) Partners with Dassault Systèmes: Hydrogen and AI-Driven for Unbeatable Innovation

16 aprile 2026 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KAOHSIUNG, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global industries accelerate toward the dual goals of AI transformation and net-zero carbon emissions, the Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC) officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Apr 15th with the global leader in industrial development software, the French company Dassault Systèmes.

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The agreement was signed by MIRDC Chairwoman Chia-Ru LIU and Sebastien GAUTIER SIMULIA Sales & Marketing VP of Dassault Systèmes, with Ambassador Pei-ChihHAO of the Taipei Representative Office in France in attendance as a witness. This partnership highlights the government's commitment to Taiwan-France technical cooperation and signals an aggressive move to introduce world-leading AI technologies to bolster domestic industrial R&D.

Virtual Twin Technology: Shaping the Future of IndustryHeadquartered in France, Dassault Systèmes is the global leader in 3D simulation and analysis software. Its core technology, the "Virtual Twin," provides enterprises with precise digital simulation environments. Through the highly integrated 3DEXPERIENCE platform, Dassault Systèmes conducts scientific simulations of complex physical properties, assisting leading brands across aerospace, semiconductors, and energy in achieving product innovation and sustainability.

Under this MOU, the two parties will prioritise deep collaboration in key technical fields, including:

Strategic Focus: Green Energy and AI InfrastructureIn the field of high-pressure hydrogen energy, MIRDC will utilise the high-pressure hydrogen fatigue testing and material analysis models co-developed with the French research institute, CETIM. By integrating these with Dassault Systèmes' Virtual Twin technology and the highly integrated 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which provides precise simulation and analysis capabilities, the partnership will help Taiwan's hydrogen supply chain develop more durable and safer equipment components.

Regarding AI servers, the focus is on server thermal management. In response to the surging demand for high-performance computing (HPC), MIRDC will combine its expertise with thermal simulation technologies on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. By leveraging various Generative AI technologies, the collaboration aims to develop high-end server thermal management solutions and implement optimized energy management strategies. MIRDC continues to fulfill its mission of linking international technology to enhance global competitiveness, helping Taiwanese enterprises build next-generation technical ecosystems.

Strengthening Global Supply Chain ResilienceMIRDC Chairwoman Chia-Ru LIU stated that the Centre has long specialised in precision metal materials and processing technology. Collaborating with Dassault Systèmes not only validates MIRDC's R&D capabilities on a global stage but also empowers Taiwanese manufacturers to innovate using the world's latest AI tools.

Moving forward, the Centre will expand its R&D scope with Dassault Systèmes to meet industrial demands—guiding domestic players from raw materials and key components to system modules in achieving AI-driven transformation. This will strengthen the competitive resilience of Taiwan's industries within the global supply chain and establish the momentum for the next wave of economic growth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2957866/MIRDC_and_Dassault_Syst_mes_MOU_signing_ceremony.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metal-industries-research--development-centre-mirdc-partners-with-dassault-systemes-hydrogen-and-ai-driven-for-unbeatable-innovation-302744078.html

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