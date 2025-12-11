Milesight Releases White Paper on Europe's Smart Building Transition, Highlighting €32.8 Billion Market Shift Driven by Policy and Technology

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milesight, a leading provider of innovative IoT products, recently released its white paper, "Policy-Driven Development of Smart Buildings in Europe."

The white paper delivers a timely analysis of the forces reshaping Europe's built environment, as stringent EU policies like the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) intersect with an aging building infrastructure. With 85% of structures built before 2000 and a renovation rate of just 1%, Europe's building stock faces pressing modernization needs—creating a projected €32.8 billion retrofit opportunity.

In response to this opportunity, Milesight introduces its FES Plus framework, integrating Facility (F), Energy (E), and Space (S) Management with People Sensing intelligence (Plus). Powered by LoRaWAN's retrofit-friendly features—easy deployment, deep coverage, and ultra-low power—the framework turns compliance into strategic value. Its core components deliver targeted outcomes: Facility Management enables BACS-compliant monitoring, Energy Management drives 2030 decarbonization goals, and Space Management ensures healthy IAQ standards. Centered on People Sensing, the system transforms static buildings into adaptive environments that balance regulatory requirements with human-centric experience.

"'People' is the 'plus' that elevates our smart building vision beyond mere efficiency," said Andy Lee, Sales Director at Milesight. "Occupancy, activity, and comfort are what shape building performance. By sensing occupancy and behavior, we create compliant, efficient spaces that are fundamentally human-centric."

The white paper underscores that the transition to smart buildings is no longer optional—it's a strategic imperative shaped by policy, market demand, and technological advancement. Milesight's FES Plus framework offers a scalable, interoperable path to not only meet these evolving standards but to exceed them—turning compliance into lasting competitive advantage.

Access the full white paper

Explore the FES Plus Framework

About Milesight

Milesight offers multi-potential sensing products to capture the most meaningful data and makes it accessible across diverse applications. It innovatively applies emerging technologies such as Al, 5G, and loT to distinct use scenarios. With a commitment to making sensing matter, Milesight quickly responds to customer-specific challenges and collaborates with an expanding network of partners to deliver unique data value. It is determined to make real, positive impacts in smart buildings, intelligent traffic, intelligent security, smart cities, and beyond.

Media Contact:

iot.marketing@milesight.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441385/Milesight_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.