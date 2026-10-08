Mitrade Taps Former Pit Trader and Brokerage CEO Christopher Brankin as Global Markets Advisor

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning CFD broker Mitrade has engaged Christopher Brankin as Global Markets Advisor. A markets commentator featured on CNBC, Bloomberg, and Reuters, Brankin was the founding CEO of TD Ameritrade Singapore and later headed regional expansion for a CFD brokerage.

The appointment comes as global events continue driving European market conditions. In September alone, the ECB raised rates citing the Middle East supply disruptions, the euro fell 0.5% after the Fed followed suit, and Europe's gas benchmark held above twice pre-war levels as Hormuz LNG flows slumped.

Having worked both the trading floor and the helm of major brokerages, Brankin brings over three decades of market experience. Starting in Chicago's open-outcry futures pits in 1995, he ran a proprietary trading desk and oversaw execution and clearing at thinkorswim before building and leading regulated firms across Asia, navigating cycles from the 2008 financial crisis to 2020 market volatility.

"2026 has put European traders through a war-driven energy shock and back-to-back rate rises. Europe now imports its volatility, and traders who understand its source see the market differently. Mitrade shares my belief in financial literacy, and I look forward to adding my perspective through the platforms I have," said Christopher Brankin, Global Markets Advisor, Mitrade Group.

In this role, Brankin will contribute institutional analysis, market commentaries, and educational insights on global market developments for Mitrade.

About Mitrade

Mitrade is a CFD trading platform operating in eligible EEA markets through Mitrade EU Limited, a CySEC-authorised investment firm (CIF438/23). Other legally separate entities within the international group are independently authorised and regulated in their respective jurisdictions by ASIC (AFSL398528), CIMA (SIB1612446), FSCA (FSP54842), FSC (GB20025791), and CMA (20200000397).

Globally, the brand connects 7M+ traders to 1,000+ CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, shares, ETFs and more. The platform is designed to provide fast execution, flexible leverage on a per-position basis, competitive spreads and an intuitive interface accessible across multiple devices.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 80% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Visit https://www.mitrade.eu for more information.

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