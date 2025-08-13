circle x black
Modulaire Group announces CEO transition

13 agosto 2025 | 15.01
LONDON, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Group, Europe and Asia Pacific's leading business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure, has today announced that Pavan Pattada has decided to step down to return to the United States to pursue new opportunities. 

The Board has initiated a formal search process to appoint a permanent successor. In the interim, oversight of the business will be led by Chairman Richard Ingram, working in close partnership with Modulaire's Executive Committee to ensure continued strategic and operational alignment.

"We thank Pavan for his leadership and for the important role he has played in guiding our strategic direction," said Richard Ingram, chairman of Modulaire Group. "The Transformation plans he has architected are clear and will continue to be our ongoing focus." 

The Board noted that Modulaire remains on track with its transformation plans, and is well-positioned to continue to deliver on its operational and financial goals.

For more information, please visit: https://www.modulairegroup.com.

About Modulaire Group

Modulaire is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to work, learn and live. Our business helps customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire has operations in 23 countries, with over ~330,000 modular space and portable storage units, and 5,000 remote accommodation rooms. The company operates as Algeco, its largest brand, across much of Europe and the United Kingdom. Other operating brands include Advanté in the United Kingdom, Altempo in France, Ausco and NET Modular in Australia, and Portacom in New Zealand.

For further information: Investor Relations investorrelations@modulairegroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/modulaire-group-announces-ceo-transition-302528805.html

