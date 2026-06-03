National Bank of Georgia Launches Modernized RTGS Payment System with Montran

The upgraded platform strengthens resilience, scalability, and ISO 20022 readiness while advancing Georgia's next-generation financial ecosystem.

LinkedIn: Montran Corporate Link

TBILISI, Georgia, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The National Bank of Georgia (NBG), in partnership with Montran, has successfully launched its upgraded Automated Transfer System (ATS), a modernized Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) platform designed to support ISO 20022 messaging, real-time payments, 24/7 processing, and enhanced national payment infrastructure resilience, marking a major milestone in a collaboration spanning more than 25 years.

The upgraded platform enhances processing performance, liquidity management, operational resilience, scalability, and efficiency while aligning with international standards, including ISO 20022. The 24/7-enabled solution introduces modernized architecture, real-time processing enhancements, bulk clearing capabilities, and improved interoperability features to support Georgia's evolving financial ecosystem.

As part of the broader modernization program, Montran is also implementing an Instant Payments System (IPS) for real-time transactions, an IPS Proxy solution to simplify payment addressing and improve user experience for the National Bank of Georgia.

"The modernization of our payment infrastructure is a key step in supporting the evolving needs of Georgia's financial ecosystem," said Ekaterine Galdava, Vice-Governor of the National Bank of Georgia. "This upgrade strengthens the resilience, scalability, and future-readiness of Georgia's national payment infrastructure."

"The project is a testament to the long-term strategic partnership Montran has had with the National Bank of Georgia spanning more than two decades," said Keith Esca, Executive Director at Montran. "Together, we are helping build a modern, resilient, and future-ready financial infrastructure aligned with international standards and evolving market needs."

The successful go-live further strengthens the longstanding collaboration between Montran and NBG and reinforces both organizations' commitment to advancing payment modernization and financial innovation in Georgia. Montran is also progressing with the implementation of the Instant Payment System, expected to go live by the end of 2026.

About Montran

Montran is the leading provider of Payment and Capital Market Infrastructure solutions, servicing the world's foremost financial institutions with installations and operations in over 90 countries. Discover more at www.montran.com

About the National Bank of Georgia

The National Bank of Georgia is the country's central bank and monetary authority, responsible for maintaining price and financial stability, promoting efficient financial market infrastructure, and supporting the sustainable development of Georgia's financial system.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/national-bank-of-georgia-launches-modernized-rtgs-payment-system-with-montran-302789363.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.