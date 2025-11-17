circle x black
Ozelle Launches Next-Generation AI + Complete Blood Morphology Solution at MEDICA 2025

See Beyond the Blood. Insight Into the Future.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At MEDICA 2025 (Hall 1 | A23-H),  Ozelle unveils its next-generation AI + Complete Blood Morphology (CBM) solution, an all-in-one diagnostic innovation that combines hematology, biochemistry, and immunoassay testing in a single run. The new solution embodies Ozelle's vision to make advanced diagnostics faster, smarter, and more accessible across all levels of care.

Developed to meet the growing demand for rapid and standardized testing, the solution introduces three key breakthroughs: 

Beyond product innovation, Ozelle continues to build an intelligent diagnostic ecosystem where hematology, biochemistry, and immunology data converge under a unified AI framework — transforming fragmented workflows into continuous, data-driven care.

"Our mission is to make expert-level morphology and intelligent diagnostics accessible to every laboratory, every clinic, every day," said the Ozelle R&D Leadership Team.

This ecosystem vision reflects Ozelle's long-term commitment: to empower partners and healthcare professionals through connected intelligence — where every test contributes to better outcomes, not just results.

If you're planning your MEDICA agenda, Ozelle is a must-visit. At Messe Düsseldorf, see how AI turns raw data into actionable clinical insights, creating an intelligent, connected diagnostic ecosystem. Distributors and partners can discover new growth opportunities and gain a competitive edge with Ozelle's innovative solutions. Leave a message to secure your meeting and experience it live. 

Learn more about OzelleWebsite: www.ozellemed.comEmail: info@ozellepoct.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2824496/Medica.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ozelle-launches-next-generation-ai--complete-blood-morphology-solution-at-medica-2025-302616835.html

