P&C Insurers Are Losing to Fragmentation: Hyland for Guidewire Gives Them Back Speed, Scale, and AI Insights

CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The insurance industry is at a tipping point as customer expectations are rising, regulatory requirements are ongoing, and AI is reshaping the competitive landscape. Yet property and casualty (P&C) insurers are still trapped in inefficiency as claims adjusters are left searching across disconnected systems for documents, underwriters are wasting time on manual processes instead of writing business, and billing teams are managing collections without centralized visibility. These fragmented, siloed operations cost time, money, and ultimately customer experience.

This is why Hyland today announced Hyland for Guidewire, a set of ready-to-deploy cloud integrations validated by Guidewire and available on Guidewire Marketplace. These solutions connect the Hyland Content Innovation Cloud™ with Guidewire core insurance applications (Guidewire ClaimCenter, PolicyCenter, and BillingCenter) giving P&C insurers the unified content foundation they need to operate faster, smarter and at scale.

"P&C insurers using Guidewire are modernizing how they operate, but they're often doing it on fragmented content foundations that ultimately slow their business down," said Kathy Hrach, vice president of insurance product management at Hyland. "Together with Guidewire, we're solving this critical gap, empowering insurers with the technology solutions they need without costly and time-consuming content migrations and custom builds. This integration is about removing friction from every step of the claims, underwriting, and billing process so our insurance customers can focus on what matters: making fast, sound decisions and delivering better customer experiences."

Breaking the Fragmentation Trap

Hyland for Guidewire is a set of pre-built, validated integrations that reduces the time, cost, and complexity of custom development. Using Hyland Content Federation Service, the integration connects OnBase on-premises customers to the Content Innovation Cloud and Guidewire applications, with no content migration required. This gives adjusters, underwriters, and billing teams immediate access to the documents and data they need without leaving the Guidewire interface.

The results are transformational:

Rather than forcing costly, time-consuming content migration, Hyland for Guidewire leverages Content Federation Service to create a unified view of content across systems. Whether insurers are using Hyland OnBase on-premises, in the cloud, or across both environments, Hyland for Guidewire bridges the gap without the burden of content migration.

The Path Forward: Content as Competitive Strategy

For P&C insurers using or considering Guidewire, the message is clear: content infrastructure modernization isn't optional. It is the foundation of modern insurance operations.

Insurers that consolidate fragmented content, unify access, and build AI-enabled automation will operate faster, spend less, and compete more effectively.

Hyland for Guidewire is available starting today on Guidewire Marketplace. Connect with Hyland at Guidewire Connections, October 26-29, at booth CM-G3.For more information on capabilities, implementation, and how to evaluate fit for your organization, visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland Hyland is a leader in content intelligence and automation, empowering organizations to transform enterprise content into governed intelligence that accelerates decision-making and business performance. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's open platform uses AI to turn content, data, and processes into trusted context that enables people, applications, and agents to automate work across the content-powered agentic enterprise. For more information, visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:Jason Gerdonjason.gerdon@hyland.com

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