circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

PELA Executes US$5 Million U.S. Government Project Development Funding Agreement

09 marzo 2026 | 14.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PERTH, Australia, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pela Global Limited ("PELA" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that, following a rigorous application and approval process, the Company has executed a Project Development Funding Agreement (Agreement) with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). The Agreement provides up to US$5 million in project development funding to support and advance PELA's flagship Krstov Dol Antimony Mine Restart Project (KDM) in North Macedonia.

The funding represents a significant milestone in PELA's strategy to become a near-term supplier of critical minerals to allied markets. The Agreement provides funding support for defined project development activities at KDM, including the preparation of a Mineral Resource Estimate to be reported in accordance with the JORC Code, completion of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, and progression of the project toward feasibility.

The project is underpinned by historical mining activity and a substantial body of historical geological and technical data, including historical mineral resource and reserve estimates prepared and approved under the former Yugoslav reporting system.

About Pela Global Limited

Pela Global Limited is an Australian critical and precious metals company focused on the responsible development of mineral resources across Southeastern Europe's Tethyan Metallogenic Belt. Its key assets include:

Pela's board of directors is pleased to advise that it is currently considering the opportunity to undertake an initial public offering of its shares (IPO) in support of an application for admission to an Australian securities exchange.

If the board determines to proceed with an IPO, Pela will make available a prospectus with the full terms and other details of the IPO. While there is no guarantee that the IPO will necessarily proceed, the Company will look to provide updates in this regard on its website and/or by email.

For more information, visit www.pelaglobal.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pela-executes-us5-million-us-government-project-development-funding-agreement-302707656.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN04963 en US Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Corteo 8 marzo a Milano, fantoccio di Trump bruciato vicino consolato Usa - Video
Iran, attacco con droni contro Bahrain: incendio nella raffineria - Video
News to go
Bonus amianto 2026, quali sono gli incentivi
Emirati Arabi, elicotteri per fermare i droni iraniani: "Obiettivo distrutto" - Video
Teheran in fiamme, il giornalista in collegamento dal cuore dell'incendio - Video
Scoiattolo resta intrappolato in un albero, il salvataggio dei vigili del fuoco - Video
News to go
Turismo in Italia, segnali positivi già a inizio 2026
News to go
Nel 2028 numero più alto di pazienti per medico in Italia, il dato in uno studio
Iran, Teheran brucia: la città è una palla di fuoco - Video
Dubai, drone dell'Iran colpisce l'aeroporto - Video
Crozza-Crosetto e il caso Dubai: "Se ho sbagliato come agente di viaggio chiedo scusa" - Video
News to go
L'allarme Oms: "Obesità pandemia silenziosa"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza