Personetics' New Features Give Banks More Ways to Monetize Customer Wellness

Personetics' latest product release empowers financial institutions to develop highly personalized customer experiences that democratize financial advice, inspire action, and drive business value

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Personetics, the company transforming how banks build and monetize customer relationships, announced a series of new features for its AI-powered flagship product, Personetics Engage. These enhancements enable financial institutions to create personalized digital experiences that empower customers to become smarter about their money and more motivated to take action. They also reflect Personetics' deep understanding of how banks can better serve their customers by dynamically responding to their evolving financial needs.

The release introduces capabilities that expand banks' ability to create, control, and customize digital banking experiences that redefine how banks interact with their customers. Key features include:

The Personetics approach enables financial institutions to independently create and modify insights through an intuitive management console—a feature that competitive solutions often lack without substantial vendor involvement.

"Financial institutions today need solutions that go beyond basic personalization and static insights," said Ron Agam, Chief Product Officer at Personetics. "These new capabilities advance our mission of providing banks with a platform that dynamically responds to their customers' changing financial needs, making them smarter about their money and motivated to act."

These latest innovations reinforce Personetics' commitment to shaping the future of digital banking—one where financial institutions don't just serve customers but actively empower them. Using AI, Personetics transforms how banks build and monetize customer relationships, turning everyday banking into a more personalized, data-driven experience. By doing so, banks foster deeper engagement, drive meaningful action, and ultimately enhance their customers' financial well-being.

About Personetics

Personetics is the global leader in transforming how banks build and monetize customer relationships by enabling them to dynamically respond to consumers' evolving financial needs with contextual and highly relevant insights, making them smarter about their money and eager to act. The AI-powered SaaS platform allows financial institutions to boost customer engagement and satisfaction, resulting in increased digital adoption and sales conversions. Personetics supports 150 million customers across 35 global markets and serves leading financial institutions. The company has offices in New York, London, Singapore, São Paulo, and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit https://personetics.com.

