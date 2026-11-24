GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Piscine Global 2026, held Nov. 17–20 at Eurexpo Lyon, France, PHNIX showcased innovations spanning its industry-first AI PV Drive solution, AI water treatment system and AI Pool Ecosystem, demonstrating how AI lowers pool heating costs, enhances comfort and simplifies pool management. During the exhibition, the company also received TÜV SÜD's first global AI Low-Risk Assessment for heat pump products, covering its swimming pool and residential heating and cooling series. The voluntary assessment provides independent evidence of AI governance and risk management.

The AI PV Drive solution pairs solar power with intelligent energy management for up to 100% savings on pool-heating electricity costs under optimal solar conditions. Its iDrive Box delivers solar DC power directly to the heat pump, while AI adapts output based on solar generation, water temperature, weather and electricity tariffs, with grid backup when needed.

PHNIX also extended AI to water treatment with a low-salt system using adaptive control for chlorine production and pH regulation, maintaining stable water quality with less manual effort. Its controller doubles as a central ecosystem hub, unifying management of compatible heat pumps, circulation pumps and pool lighting for owners and partners alike.

"We saw early on that AI could boost heat pump efficiency and cut running costs, launching these solutions in 2025," said Andrew Zong, Chairman of PHNIX. "Working closely with local partners is essential, and our goal is to help them bring this connected experience to their markets."

PHNIX will continue partnering with global brands and distributors on locally adapted pool heating, water care and connected control solutions.

About PHNIX

Founded in 2002, PHNIX is a leading heat pump manufacturer advancing AI-driven energy solutions across pool heating, residential and commercial heating and cooling, and domestic hot water. Trusted in over 100 countries and regions, PHNIX supports global brands and distributors through flexible OEM/ODM partnerships. Learn more at www.phnix-e.com.

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