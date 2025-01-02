Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 02 Gennaio 2025
PieX AI: Launching the World's First Personalized, On-device AI Pendant at CES 2025

02 gennaio 2025 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PieX AI, a global leader in multimodal AI hardware for smart health, is set to proudly launch the world's first pendant featuring personalized, on-device AI at CES 2025. This innovative product aims to revolutionize mental health management by seamlessly integrating technology with emotional well-being.

A  Focus on Mental Health

PieX's mission is to enhance users' mental health through advanced applications such as AI life coaching, guided breathing exercises, and comprehensive health monitoring. The PieX pendant is a holistic tool that applies physiological and psychological to support emotional well-being. By empowering users to recognize and embrace their feelings, PieX promotes users to build a positive mindset, ultimately enhancing their mental energy and well-being.

Proprietary Sensing and AI Technology

The PieX pendant is built upon our proprietary Sensing Technology and foundation models featuring both Personalized AI and On-device AI. The sensing technology provides 24/7 accurate emotion tracking results to build a personalized emotion database for each user, making the AI know users better. Moreover, the AI running on users' own phones ensures that users' emotional data and auto-journaled information are processed and stored locally, eliminating the need for cloud storage. This feature provides an ultimate solution to enhance user privacy and data security in the LLM era.

PieX AI at CES: Booth #63001-02,Level 1,Hall G, Venetian Expo. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588933/PieX_AI_at_CES_2025.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/piex-ai-launching-the-worlds-first-personalized-on-device-ai-pendant-at-ces-2025-302340687.html

