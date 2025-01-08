Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 21:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

PieX - World's First AI Emotion Tracking Pendant Launches at CES 2025

08 gennaio 2025 | 21.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

"PieX AI pioneers the application of mmWave radar and on-device AI in the field of consumer wearable products." - Ernest Xie, Ph.D., CTO

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PieX proudly unveiled its groundbreaking innovation, the world's first AI Emotion Tracking Pendant, at CES 2025 today. The unveiling attracted steady crowds throughout the day, with visitors eager to experience live demonstrations and ask questions about the pendant's cutting-edge features. 

Attendees were particularly impressed by PieX's unique capabilities, including emotion tracking, meditation guidance, automatic journal writing, and AI-driven coaching. 

 "We are thrilled to introduce PieX at CES," said Dr. Ernest Xie, CTO of PieX. "It's not just a pendant; it's a revolutionary emotional wellness tool designed to help people better understand and manage their emotions."   

One standout feature that drew significant attention was the AI coaching capability, which delivers personalized advice based on a user's emotional state. Beneath its sleek design, PieX integrates several technological innovations, including the use of mmWave radar and other sensors to monitor user's stress level and on-device large language models (LLMs) to provide real-time emotional insights and interactions. 

The live demonstrations sparked engaging conversations about the future of AI in enhancing emotional wellness. Attendees exchanged ideas and shared their experiences, offering valuable feedback to the PieX team. 

Join Us at CES    

We invite all CES attendees to visit us at   Booth #63001-02, Hall G, Level 1, Venetian Expo, for hands-on interactions with PieX. Discover how PieX is shaping the future of emotional wellness and personal growth. Together, let's embark on an exciting journey toward greater emotional intelligence and self-awareness! 

About PieX 

PieX is committed to transforming emotional well-being through cutting-edge technology. By integrating advanced innovations into consumer products, PieX empowers individuals to achieve emotional freedom and personal growth. The PieX Emotion Tracking Pendant is scheduled to launch in North America in Q2 of 2025. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594090/image.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/piex--worlds-first-ai-emotion-tracking-pendant-launches-at-ces-2025-302346310.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN89601 en US ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Launches at CES 2025 pioneers the application the field of at
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus bollette 2025, limiti Isee e requisiti: come richiederlo
News to go
Trump: "Non escludo forza militare per Panama e Groenlandia"
Gb, da oggi scatta l'Eta: l'autorizzazione per viaggiare nel Regno Unito
News to go
228 anni fa la nascita del Tricolore italiano
News to go
Istat: a novembre disoccupazione scende al 5,7%, sale al 19,2% per i giovani
News to go
Lotteria Italia, ecco dove sono stati vinti i 5 premi milionari
News to go
Un italiano su 3 a dieta dopo le feste
News to go
Swisscom completa l'acquisizione di Vodafone Italia
News to go
Epifania, cosa ricorda e cosa rappresenta
News to go
Certificazione parità di genere 2024, domanda di esonero contributivo
News to go
Manovra 2025, confermata la social card 'Dedicata a te'
News to go
Oltre 2.200 migranti morti e dispersi nel Mediterraneo nel 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza