Redis Expands Redis Iris to Give AI Agents the Memory, Context, and Messaging They Need to get to Production

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redis today announced the next chapter of Redis Iris, its real-time context engine for AI agents. Redis Iris now offers six customizable capabilities designed to be used together or independently, that give agents the memory, context, and messaging they need to work reliably in the real world: Redis Intent Router, Redis Agent Playbooks, Redis Agent Memory, Redis Context Gateway, Redis Lens, and Redis Agent Mesh.

AI models and infrastructure are now good enough for the enterprise, yet few teams are seeing repeatable, production-level success with agents. Agents often lack the right context, at the right time, remembered the right way. Those that do deliver value often do so inefficiently, with over-stuffed prompts, redundant LLM calls, and brittle custom integrations that cost more in tokens and time than the value they return.

"Agents need the same foundations as apps and microservices: live app data, runtime state and service communication" said Rowan Trollope, CEO of Redis. "They also need new capabilities like memory, context management and routing. Redis already sits in the hot path as the leading runtime database for apps. Developers shouldn't need five infrastructure products to make agents work. Iris brings those primitives together in one place so developers can build agents that work in production."

Six capabilities, one runtime

Iris delivers production-ready context, memory, and messaging from day one, while letting teams customize each capability to their agents. The release includes:

Together, the capabilities help ensure agents remember the right things, answer the right way, and are transparent in every action, while delivering more outcomes per token. Because Iris runs on the Redis technology teams already know, organizations can reduce the custom integration work that typically connects retrieval, memory, routing, and messaging.

Built for the messy real world

Production agents must handle unpredictable human inputs, multiple channels, and handoffs between agents; any of which can become a point of failure. Iris is built around four principles: context should be navigable rather than siloed, memory should be adaptive and selective, context should be efficient to keep costs in check, and context should compound as agents learn from past interactions.

Since Redis Iris first launched in May 2026, customers have been putting it to work in production.

"Everything you see in Paradigm is stored in Redis. It is the memory and orchestration layer that lets our agents work in real time, at a scale that wasn't possible before," said June Lee, CTO, Paradigm.

Availability and resources

Redis Iris is available today. Intent Router, Agent Playbooks, Agent Memory, and Context Gateway are generally available; Lens and Agent Mesh are in beta. To learn more, visit redis.io/iris.

Redis will host a live first look at the release with the engineering team behind it on Nov. 12 (Americas) and Nov. 17 (EMEA). Registration is available at redis.io/resources/videos/redis-iris-full-spectrum.

About Redis

Redis is the world's fastest data platform. From its open source origins in 2011 to becoming the #1 cited brand for caching solutions, Redis has helped more than 10,000 customers build, scale, and deploy the apps our world runs on. With cloud and on-prem databases for caching, GenAI, and more, Redis helps digital businesses set a new standard for app speed.

Located in San Francisco, Austin, London, Tel Aviv and Singapore, Redis is internationally recognized as the leader in building fast apps fast. Learn more at redis.io.

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