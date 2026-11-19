The November 19–December 2 event features motorcycle displays, auxiliary lighting, accessory packages and rider giveaways.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RiderNav has announced its 2026 Black Friday event, bringing together its motorcycle displays, lighting and accessories for riders planning their next equipment upgrade. Running November 19 through December 2 at ridernav.com, the event includes offers across the R7X, BMW-specific R7M and Q5 Pro lineup.

Both 7-inch displays feature 1,200-nit brightness, IP69K protection, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. R7X offers universal quick-release mounting; R7M fits compatible BMW navigation cradles. Q5 Pro provides motorcycle auxiliary lighting.

Black Friday Offers

Standalone display accessories are also available at 28% off.

R7X Display and Accessory Package

The six-item R7X package includes the display, TPMS, carrying case, AR Tempered Glass Screen Protector, sun hood and Φ12–Φ16mm crossbar mount base for approximately US$394.54, down from a combined US$602.95—a US$208.41 saving.

Pricing combines 28% off R7X and paid accessories with a free AR clear screen protector and sun hood when purchased with TPMS.

R7M and R7X buyers can also add an AR clear screen protector at half price in the same order. Q5 Pro buyers can buy one amber lens cover and get a second free.

Rider Giveaways

Two independent giveaways offer 70 prizes: US$1,200 in Amazon gift cards and 30 one-year calimoto memberships. R7M, R7X and Q5 Pro purchases automatically enter the website giveaway; social media entry is available through RiderNav's official accounts. Participants may enter both giveaways and win in each. Winners will be notified by December 9, 2026.

Final prices, taxes, shipping, compatibility, gift eligibility and giveaway terms are as shown on RiderNav's official website and at checkout.

About RiderNav

Founded in Shenzhen in October 2024, RiderNav brings together riders and engineers to develop smart, reliable motorcycle displays. Its BMW-specific R7M and universal R7X are CE, FCC, and TELEC certified and available worldwide.

Website: ridernav.com

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