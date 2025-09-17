circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Sekura Cabins expands in Europe: new Romania factory boosts sustainable modular cabin production for off-highway vehicles

17 settembre 2025 | 08.33
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BRAȘOV, Romania, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekura Cabins Group, a leading European producer of sustainable modular cabin solutions for off-highway vehicles and OEM industry, announces the opening of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Brașov, Romania.

 

 

With more than 65 years of expertise in Denmark and an annual turnover of EUR 50 million, Sekura Cabins designs and produces low-noise space-frame cabins that perform in the most demanding environments - including forestry, agriculture, mining, construction, energy, logistics, and automotive - while prioritizing operator safety and comfort.

"The launch of our new Romanian factory is a strategic milestone," said Michiel Som, CEO of Sekura Cabins Group. "It strengthens our European supply chain and expands production capacity, whilst also reinforcing our long-term commitment to safety, sustainability, and customer value. With this investment, we accelerate innovation and are better positioned to support OEM clients in industries that are rapidly modernizing and seeking trusted partners that are both agile and highly experienced."

Strengthening the European supply chain for off-highway cabins

The new site in Romania – Sekura's first outside Denmark – reflects the company's commitment to European manufacturing, safety-first engineering, and sustainable growth. Located in VGP Park Brașov on approx. 2,000 sqm, the factory will create 50 new local jobs by the end of 2026 and integrates state-of-the-art production lines designed for:

Sustainable cabin manufacturing

The investment in all new manufacturing equipment at the Romanian facility totals EUR 1.8 million. This milestone follows a EUR 20 million investment made in 2021 in Sekura's sustainable newly built factory in Randers, Denmark—key steps in the company's turnaround strategy driven by its new, active management team.

"Our plant in Randers remains our core hub for developing fully integrated cabins, where approx. 175 employees excel in design and production," added Som. "The Romanian factory will initially produce all the sheet metal components and welded sub-assemblies for Sekura Cabins in Randers, with future plans to add production for tube components and small-sized cabin frames."

Located in a BREEAM Outstanding certified building, the highest level in this segment, the Brașov factory is fully EU Taxonomy compliant, meeting the EU's highest standards for environmentally sustainable construction.

A hub for European clients

With two new sustainable factories—in Randers, Denmark and Brașov, Romania—Sekura Cabins strengthens its ability to serve key European markets such as Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

The company is positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainable modular cabin solutions and deliver innovation-driven cabins tailored for industries including agriculture, forestry, mining, construction, logistics, and automotive.

About Sekura Cabins Group

Sekura Cabins Group is a leading European company specializing in the development and production of cabin solutions for the off-highway vehicles and OEM industry. With over 65 years of experience in Randers, Denmark, and a turnover of EUR 50 million, the company has a strong focus on safety, operator comfort, innovation, and sustainability.

Having sustainable, state-of-the-art manufacturing in Denmark and Romania, Sekura Cabins delivers scalable solutions tailored to the needs of companies across Europe - serving the agriculture, forestry, construction, mining, energy, logistics and automotive sectors.

The company is privately owned in joint venture by two Dutch investment funds based in Amsterdam: Standard Investment NL and Foreman Capital NL.

For more information, please visit: www.sekura.dk, www.linkedin.com/company/sekuracabins  

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774630/Sekura_Cabins_Romania_Factory_Launch_Event.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774628/Sekura_Cabins_Factory_Romania_Photo_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774629/Sekura_Cabins_Romania_Factory_Launch_Photo_2.jpgLogo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774627/Sekura_Cabins_Group_Logo.jpg

For media enquiries, please contact: Positive Communicationludmila@positivecommunication.ro

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sekura-cabins-expands-in-europe-new-romania-factory-boosts-sustainable-modular-cabin-production-for-off-highway-vehicles-302558382.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN75113 en US Trasporti_E_Logistica AltroAltro ICT Ambiente Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Altro Architettura_E_Edilizia Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, famiglie ostaggi in protesta contro operazione Gaza City
News to go
Debito pubblico in calo a luglio, cosa dice Bankitalia
News to go
Draghi: "L'Europa si trova in una situazione difficile"
News to go
Meloni: "Senza informazione libera non c'è vera democrazia"
News to go
Scuola, si torna tra i banchi
News to go
Influenza, la vaccinazione non decolla: i dati
Elly Schlein a Giorgia Meloni. "Alimenta clima incandescente, irresponsabile" - Video
Gentiloni a Ventotene: "Toccherà all'Europa essere il baluardo della democrazia"
Tajani e Gasparri, sfida a racchettoni in spiaggia con l'eurodeputata Ppe Kircher - Video
"Lo abbiamo preso", Trump e l'annuncio sul killer di Charlie Kirk - Video
'Bella Ciao' sui proiettili del killer di Charlie Kirk - Video
News to go
Trump: "Droni russi in Polonia forse un errore"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza