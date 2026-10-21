SINEXCEL Named to Forbes Asia's Best Under A Billion 2026 for the Second Time

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ), a global provider of energy storage, EV charging, power quality, and critical power solutions for AI data centers (AIDCs), has been named to Forbes Asia's Best Under A Billion 2026, marking its second recognition following 2023.

Published in the August 2026 issue of Forbes Asia, the unranked list recognizes 200 publicly listed companies selected from over 19,000 Asia-Pacific companies with annual revenues between US$10 million and US$1 billion. Selection criteria include debt levels, sales and earnings-per-share growth over one- and three-year periods, and return on equity over one and five years. Qualitative screening also considers corporate governance, accounting practices, environmental responsibility, and management integrity, highlighting companies with strong, sustainable performance.

SINEXCEL is among the 28 Chinese companies selected for this year's list, recognized for its solid financial performance and sustained business growth.

Sustained Growth Powered by Innovation

SINEXCEL has demonstrated strong business momentum, achieving a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.05% in revenue and 35.04% in net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company, with both return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) exceeding 20%.

From 2019 to 2025, cumulative R&D expenditure exceeded US$176 million (€157 million), while technical professionals represented nearly 30% of its 2,600+ employees in 2025.

Guided by a customer-centric approach, long-term thinking, and a commitment to high-quality growth, SINEXCEL continues to refine its management practices to strengthen market competitiveness and business resilience.

Global Leadership Across Key Energy Technologies

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL has achieved 17 GW of installed energy storage capacity, over 200,000 DC EV chargers deployed, nearly 20 million amperes of Active Harmonic Filters delivered, and more than 700 data center power quality projects worldwide.

The company was also recognized as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 Power Inverter Manufacturer in Q1–Q3 2026.

Beyond technology, SINEXCEL continues to strengthen its ESG governance framework. At the 2025 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Action Awards™, a prestigious program recognizing excellence in human capital management, the company received Silver in Promotion and Succession and Bronze in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Advancing Energy Freedom Worldwide

This second Forbes Asia recognition reinforces SINEXCEL's commitment to sustainable growth and technological excellence as it continues to advance power electronics innovation, strengthen global partnerships, and deliver reliable, efficient energy solutions to empower energy freedom worldwide.

Contact: melody_yu@sinexcel.com

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