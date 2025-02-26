circle x black
Sopra Steria and Mistral AI Partner to Offer Advanced AI Solutions

26 febbraio 2025 | 18.37
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PARIS, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, and Mistral AI, a pioneering force in generative artificial intelligence, have announced a partnership to offer large European enterprises and public administrations sovereign, industrialised generative AI solutions tailored to the needs of each organisation.

By combining Sopra Steria's expertise in information systems, business processes for large corporations, and artificial intelligence with the performance, portability, and customisation capabilities of Mistral AI's generative AI solutions, this alliance aims to deliver cutting-edge generative AI solutions to enterprises and public administrations, deployable on sovereign cloud infrastructures. This collaboration will integrate Mistral AI's platform and models into Sopra Steria's service offerings, with an approach adapted to each client's specific needs.

Cyril Malargé, CEO of Sopra Steria, stated: "With the rise of generative artificial intelligence, European organisations are at a decisive turning point. While the experimentation phases have allowed us to explore the potential of these technologies, the challenge now is threefold: successfully scaling up, doing so while ensuring the sovereignty of strategic data, and leveraging the most effective models on the market. By formalising this partnership, we address these challenges and provide organisations with a European alternative to global tech giants."

Arthur Mensch, CEO of Mistral AI, added: "By collaborating with a leader in digital transformation like Sopra Steria, we enable businesses and the public sector to deploy next-generation AI that is perfectly suited to their needs and highly secure. This partnership highlights the depth of French and European expertise in AI."

Aurélien Flaugnatti, aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628661/SSG_x_Mistral.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/5187382/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-and-mistral-ai-partner-to-offer-advanced-ai-solutions-302386332.html

