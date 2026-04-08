Storyteq named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms

LONDON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner® has recognized Storyteq as a Leader in Content Marketing Platforms (CMP) for the fourth year running. The global analyst's 2026 Magic Quadrant™ for CMP places Storyteq highest in Ability to Execute — the measure of a CMP's current performance and capacity to deliver.

Storyteq is the only AI-powered CMP that enables easy collaboration between creative and marketing teams throughout the entire content lifecycle — unlocking the object-oriented ecosystem needed to connect your DAM, creative automation, and workflows, so brands can finally deliver on the promise of AI.

"We're incredibly proud to be a four-time Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in CMP," says Andrew Swinand, CEO of ITG powered by Storyteq.

"What we feel sets Storyteq apart is that it allows brands to finally realize AI's full potential by providing the CMP backbone to organize their content supply chains," Swinand continues. "We have designed our CMP to leverage AI to predict what will perform, orchestrate how it is created, and continuously optimize it for growth."

With Storyteq, AI moves from a feature "bolted on" to businesses' marketing operations models, to a fully embedded and trusted tool within their content infrastructure.

Storyteq differentiates itself with transparent AI trust features, giving complete visibility over AI's decision-making process, data sources, context, and actions for full compliance and confident scaling.

Through the integration of its proprietary Halo Intelligence® layer, it analyzes real customer data, brand intent, and campaign history to tell you exactly what content will resonate before you create it.

And with Agent Console™ as the hub to create, deploy, scale, and manage all marketing AI agents, brands are able to streamline workflows, enhance quality, and accelerate content operations within Storyteq.

John Kirk, Chief Strategy Officer of ITG powered by Storyteq, commented, "Storyteq elevates the CMP into an intelligent, agent‑orchestrated operating system. While many brands are adding AI into disorganized systems, Storyteq provides the AI backbone of content marketing, with the data infrastructure for AI tools to be plugged into the CMP securely and to work seamlessly together.

"We are taking Storyteq beyond a traditional CMP to become the intelligent control layer for content operations, where data, AI and execution come together. Without a unified content infrastructure, AI doesn't create advantage — it accelerates chaos, duplication, and wasted investment."

Storyteq's inclusion as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CMP and DAM comes after it was also named a Leader in the most recent Magic Quadrant for DAM, where it was placed furthest for Completeness of Vision.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms, Jeff Cohen, Rene Cizio, Jess Walker, 2 April 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About StoryteqStoryteq is ITG's market-leading AI-powered Content Marketing Platform and Enterprise DAM. It unifies marketing operations and drives efficiencies across every stage of the content journey, enabling marketers to create better content, faster. Storyteq's Enterprise solution is configurable to every enterprise's unique way of working, no matter how complex the operation, number of brands or markets in which it operates. It is also available as a preconfigured Storyteq Professional product. Gartner recognizes Storyteq as a Leader in both Content Marketing Platforms and DAM.

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