Strider Technologies Announces Partnership with Brentford Football Club

22 agosto 2025 | 15.13
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Strider becomes the official strategic intelligence partner of the Premier League's Brentford FC

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced its partnership with Brentford Football Club. As a club partner, Strider gains access to content creation with Brentford players and activations at Gtech Community Stadium on matchdays.

"Strider is proud to partner with the Brentford Football Club. Like Brentford, we believe in making our own way, challenging the status quo through innovation with a data-driven mindset," said Eric Levesque, Co-Founder and COO of Strider. "This partnership represents our shared commitment to the relentless pursuit of excellence, the challenger mindset, and making a positive impact beyond the field."

Brentford commercial director, Fran Jones, said: "Strider have proved themselves to be innovative, driven by data and market disruptors, all of which are aligned with the way we like to work here at Brentford. This partnership is a perfect match and as such, we're really excited to be working together over the coming years." 

About Brentford FCBrentford FC is a Premier League football club based in the heart of west London. Renowned for its data-led approach to football, the club's success is underpinned by its core values: Togetherness, Respect, Progressive.

Find out more about Brentford FC here: https://www.brentfordfc.com/en/our-values

About StriderStrider is the leading strategic intelligence company empowering organisations to secure and advance their technology and innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology alongside proprietary methodologies, Strider transforms publicly available data into critical insights. This increased intelligence enables organisations to proactively address and respond to risks associated with state-sponsored intellectual property theft, targeted talent acquisition, and third-party partners. Strider has operations in 15 countries around the globe with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah; Washington, DC; London; Tokyo; and Sydney.

Contact: media@striderintel.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756151/Strider_Brentford_Press_Release_Image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strider-technologies-announces-partnership-with-brentford-football-club-302536699.html

