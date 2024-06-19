SUSE Launches Cloud Elevate Partner Program to Drive Cloud Growth

Empowering ecosystem partners to deliver exceptional customer experiences in the cloud marketplace

BERLIN, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (SUSECON 2024) -- SUSE® , the company behind SUSE Linux Enterprise, Rancher Prime, and NeuVector Prime, today announced the SUSE One Cloud Elevate Program, a new way for SUSE One partners to sell SUSE's open source solutions, including bundling it for use in hybrid scenarios through cloud marketplaces. Partners can expand their business by tapping into their enterprise customers' vast untapped committed spend in the cloud.

According to a Canalys report, the cloud marketplace will grow to more than $45 billion with a CAGR of 84% by 2025, and close to one-third of marketplace transactions will involve a channel partner. As customers shift the way they procure technology, enterprises must enable partners to capitalize on the boundless opportunities in the marketplace. The Cloud Elevate Program, is being launched under the SUSE One Partner Program umbrella, and will enable partners to increase revenues by expanding into cloud committed spend. Members can also co-sell with cloud providers to gain new business.

"Cloud marketplaces are continuing their rapid evolution in how today's technology buyers are consuming services and software," said Christine Puccio, Global VP, Cloud. "We are seeing a significant demand with our channel partners to participate in our cloud growth with marketplaces and we are excited to embrace our ecosystem with their journey to cloud. We created a program that incorporates all the SUSE One Partner Program benefits while integrating AWS Marketplace Channel Partner Private Offers (CPPO) to provide even more value and enhanced collaboration for our partner community."

"By collaborating with SUSE, we can provide customers with a proven solution to build better software solutions and applications in the cloud, " said Rick Cantu, CEO at Redapt. "SUSE's inclusive approach to the channel enables us to grow faster and more efficiently, and we're excited to maintain this partnership for many more years."

All channel partners in the SUSE One Partner Program are invited to join the Cloud Elevate Program. For more information, please see here. Interested partners can apply here.

The SUSE One Partner Program has been given the 5-star rating by the CRN Partner Program Guide for four years running, and has an evolved flexible and modern structure built around Specializations that align to our partners' business models. Cloud Elevate is a new offering under the Cloud Specialization, and is open to all partners who wish to resell SUSE technologies through AWS CPPO. Cloud Elevate partners will enjoy all the benefits offered through the SUSE One Partner Program, with additive benefits specifically designed to accelerate growth.

The power of community is what drives open source. With that same philosophy applied to the SUSE One ecosystem, our opportunities together are limitless.

About SUSESUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise open source solutions, including SUSE Linux Enterprise, Rancher and NeuVector. More than 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to power their mission-critical workloads, enabling them to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the "open" back in open source, collaborating with partners and communities to give customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com

